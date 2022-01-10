Nigeria on Sunday recorded six deaths and 537 fresh COVID-19 cases across seven states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The latest statistics by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reveals that Rivers State in the South-south tops the infection chart with 313 cases.
With the new confirmed cases, the infection toll has increased to 248,312 while the fatality toll now stands at 3,077.
According to the latest data, the number of discharged cases now stands at 218,997, while the active cases stand at 26,238.
Breakdown
The breakdown of the NCDC data shows that Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease, ranked second on the log with 178 cases.
The FCT also reported 19 cases, followed by Kaduna with 11 cases while Gombe and Ogun states reported six cases each.
Ekiti State also reported three cases; Abia State, a single case, while seven states: Bauchi, Delta, Nasarawa, Plateau, Ondo, Osun and Sokoto reported that they recorded no cases on Sunday.
