At least 30 students and a teacher of Federal Government College Yauri, Kebbi State, have regained freedom after spending six months in bandits’ den.

In his statement confirming the release, the Kebbi governor, through his spokesperson, congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari ‘for the success’.

The victims, whose total number are yet to be disclosed, were suspected to have been kidnapped by the notorious banditry kingpin, Dogo Gide, in June 2021.

Two days after the abduction, PREMIUM TIMES reported how some of the students were rescued by Nigerian troops.

The Special Adviser to Governor Bagudu on security matters, Garba Rabiu, told PREMIUM TIMES that some of the students were released unconditionally by the bandits.

He said there were some students still being held by the bandits but efforts are being made to rescue them too. He, however, did not disclose the total number of people still being held.

The governor’s spokesman, Yahaya Sarki, however, said in a statement that they would undergo medical screening before they are handed over to their family.

“Today, Saturday 8th January 2022, 30 students of Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, and one teacher have arrived Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State capital, following their release.

“They shall undergo medical screening and support while being re-united with their families.”

The spokesperson then thanked security agencies and congratulated the president for the release.

“We thank all security agencies and those who have helped in securing the release, while congratulating Mr President, Muhammadu Buhari, for the success,” the spokesperson said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that 30 students of the same school were released on October 21, 2022, brought to Birnin Kebbi and reunited with their families. This is in addition to some who were earlier released to their parents.

Thousands of people were killed or kidnapped in Kebbi and other North-west states last year. The attacks, by terror groups operating as bandits, have continued despite the efforts of security agencies.