A Katsina farmer, Saidu Faskari, has removed his house’s roofing sheet to sell as he gathers ransom money for the release of his eldest son.

Faskari local government is one of the frontline areas in the state for bandits’ attacks. The area was among the 13 where Governor Aminu Masari shut down mobile telecommunications network as part of efforts to curtail insecurity.

A local journalist working with an online news website, Katsina Daily Post News, Ibrahim Bawa, posted a video clip and pictures of the man while his roofing sheet was being removed.

Mr Bawa, who is also from Faskari, told PREMIUM TIMES that the elderly man had been unable to gather the ransom money.

Mr Faskari was himself kidnapped in December and spent 13 days with the bandits. When his son went to pay the N50,000 ransom, the bandits released the old man and apprehended the son.

They are now demanding a N100,000 ransom from the old man.

In the video clip, Mr Faskari was heard saying he was doing it for his son.

“They (bandits) kidnapped my son day before yesterday (Thursday). He had gone to pay the ransom money for my release. I spent 13 days in their den. When my children gathered the N50,000 one of my sons was asked to take the ransom but the bandits released me and apprehended him. I don’t even have what to eat not to talk of the money to go and pay ransom.”

The police spokesperson in the state, Gambo Isa, could not be reached on phone for his comment.