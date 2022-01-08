Nigeria recorded four fatalities and 814 fresh infections from the coronavirus pandemic on Friday.

The new infections were reported across 15 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The latest statistics released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) late Friday night, shows that the new cases raised Nigeria’s infection toll to 247,009 while the fatality toll now stands at 3,070.

The data also shows that a total of 217,832 people have been successfully treated and discharged in Nigeria, while there are over 25,000 active cases as of January 6, 2022.

The disease centre also noted that Kaduna State reported a backlog of 75 discharged cases for January 6, 2022, the FCT reported 71 discharged cases, including 70 community discharges, while Taraba reported 13 discharged cases for December 29 2,021

Breakdown

The breakdown of the NCDC data revealed that Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease, topped the infection log with 310 cases, followed by Rivers State with 126 cases and Taraba with 76 cases.

The FCT reported 74 cases; Ondo State, 68; Gombe, 35; Kaduna, 27; Oyo, 20; Delta, 17; and Kwara, 12 cases.

While Ekiti and Bauchi State reported 11 and nine cases respectively, Edo and Kano States reported eight cases each. Nasarawa State also reported seven cases; Ogun, four, while Bayelsa ranked last on the log with two cases.

The NCDC noted that Osun and Sokoto states reported that they recorded no cases on Friday.