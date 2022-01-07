Nigeria on Thursday recorded eight deaths and 791 fresh COVID-19 cases across 13 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The latest statistics by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reveals that Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease, contributed more to the number of infections with 523 cases.

The disease centre said 249 of the cases submitted by Lagos are for January 5, 2022.

With the new confirmed cases, the infection toll has increased to 246,195 while the fatality toll now stands at 3,066.

The new data confirms the fluctuation in the rising cases of fresh infections but a consistent increase in fatality with Nigeria recording 31 deaths between December 31, 2021 and January 6, 2022.

According to the latest data, the number of discharged cases now stands at 217,509, as the FCT also reported 108 discharged cases, including 102 community discharges.

Breakdown

Apart from Lagos State, the FCT came second on the log with 84 cases, followed by two South-western states of Oyo and Ondo with 48 and 35 cases respectively.

Next on the log are: Kano State with 22 cases; Borno, 16; Delta and Edo, 15 cases each, while Ogun and Jigawa states reported nine and seven cases respectively.

While Bauchi and Plateau States reported six and five cases respectively, Rivers and Bayelsa States reported four and two cases respectively.

The NCDC added that Ekiti and Osun states in the South-west reported that they recorded no cases on Thursday.