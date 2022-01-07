19 people have been confirmed dead and 26 others seriously injured in a crash on the Kano-Zaria highway Thursday night.

The Kano command of the Federal Road Safety Corps confirmed the accident to BBC Hausa as monitored by Premium Times.

The accident occurred near the Nigerian Law School, Bagauda in Kano.

A spokesperson of the FRSC in Kano State, Abdullahi Labaran, said the accident occurred when two buses on high speed collided.

“Our investigation has revealed that the buses were commercial and they were both on high speed which made it difficult for the drivers to control the vehicles, which unfortunately led to the head on collision.

“The buses went (up) in flames immediately they collided. Most of the passengers in the buses, including those who have died were burnt. For now, we have handed over some of the corpses to family members who could easily identified their relatives while others have been deposited at the mortuary and those injured have been taken to the General Hospital in Kura for medical attention,” he said.

Mr Labaran added that officers of the corps have been trying to enlighten motorists about the dangers of overspeeding.