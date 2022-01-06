Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari said no person accused of corruption can go scot-free even if they join his party, APC.
Mr Buhari said this in an interview on the NTA aired Thursday and monitored by PREMIUM TIMES.
Many Nigerians believe that opposition politicians accused of corruption or on trial for corruption join the APC to avoid being punished. Some politicians accused of corruption who have joined the ruling party include ex-aviation minister Femi Fani-Kayode and a senator, Stella Oduah.
Mr Buhari, however, said joining the APC does not absolve anyone accused of corruption from the crime.
Details later…
