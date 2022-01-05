President Muhammadu Buhari was non-committal when asked if he has a ‘favourite’ candidate within his party to succeed him.

The president said though he has no favourite, such a person ‘may be eliminated’ if he mentions his name.

“No I wouldn’t because he may be eliminated if I mention. I better keep it secret,” Mr Buhari said when asked if he had a favourite within the APC to succeed him.

Mr Buhari will round off his second term in office next year and is not constitutionally eligible to contest again.

Some of those believed to be interested in succeeding Mr Buhari within the APC are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and ex-Lagos governor Bola Tinubu; although neither of them has publicly declared his interest to contest.

Details later…