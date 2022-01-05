The Nigerian government has officially published in its gazette the declaration of two bandits’ groups operating in the North-western region of the country as terrorist organisations.

This followed a ruling of the Federal High Court in Abuja in November ordering the federal government to declare the activities of Yan Bindiga and Yan Ta’adda bandit groups as acts of terrorism.

The court ordered the federal government to give effect to the declaration by publishing it in its public gazette.

Umar Gwandu, the spokesperson for the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, shared a copy of the official gazette with journalists on Wednesday.

More details later ….