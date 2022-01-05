President Muhammadu Buhari has restated his administration’s commitment to bringing back cattle grazing routes as a way of resolving clashes between herders and farmers.

Mr Buhari said this in an interview with Channels Television aired on Wednesday.

He said he has had personal discussions with the agriculture minister to bring back the cattle grazing routes in place during the First Republic, mainly in Northern Nigeria.

Many Nigerians have criticised that policy, saying herders should instead be made to raise their cattle in ranches.

Hundreds of people are killed yearly across Nigeria in violence between herders and farming communities.

More details later…