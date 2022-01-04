Armed persons on Monday killed at least seven family members in an attack in Sabon Birni community in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, the state government has said.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the incident to Channel Television on Tuesday morning.

Mr Aruwan said the casualty figure could be higher as security agencies are working to contain the attacks and also get an update on the number of casualties.

Residents said the incident occurred on Monday night when the gunmen stormed the community in large numbers and started shooting sporadically.

A community leader, Bello Musa, told Channels Television that many residents of the village have fled from their homes due to fear of being attacked or killed by the marauding bandits.

He, however, appealed to the federal government to deploy more troops to Igabi and other troubled zones in Kaduna State in order to protect the people from further attacks.

Kaduna is one of the North-west states most affected by banditry where terror groups kill and kidnap residents at will.

Other states affected by such attacks are Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara as well as Niger in the North-central region, PREMIUM TIMES has reported.

The attacks have continued despite repeated pledges by President Muhammadu Buhari and the deployment of more security personnel to the area.