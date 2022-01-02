The surge in COVID-19 infections has continued into 2022 as Nigeria on Saturday recorded two additional fatalities and 536 infections across 12 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This is according to data released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday morning.

As of December 31, 2021, the country’s infection toll reached 242,341, while 3,031 fatalities had been recorded.

According to the latest data, the new cases have increased Nigeria’s infection toll to 242,877, while the fatality toll now stands at 3,301.

The centre also revealed that 214,778 Nigerians have been successfully treated and discharged nationwide, while 25,014 people are still down as of December 31, 2021.

The disease centre added that Rivers State specifically reported 198 recoveries for December 31, 2021 (122), and January 1, 2022 (68).

Breakdown

The breakdown of the NCDC data revealed that Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease, recorded 259 cases, followed by Rivers State in the South-south with 90 cases, out of which 58 cases are a backlog for December 31, 2021.

Oyo State followed on the log with 46 cases; Edo, 43; while Kaduna State recorded 29 cases.

The federal capital territory also reported 25 cases; Cross River, 12; Nasarawa, 10; while Osun State reported six cases.

While the trio of Gombe, Kano and Ogun states reported five cases each, Jigawa State ranked last on the log with a single case.

The NCDC noted that four states: Bauchi, Ekiti, Ondo, and Plateau reported that they recorded no cases on Saturday.