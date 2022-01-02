At least 20 people were killed by gunmen in various attacks across the country last week (December 26 – January 1).

A review of the figure indicates a decline of over 80 per cent when compared to the previous week when over 100 people were killed.

Seven of those killed last week were security personnel including six soldiers and one policeman while another was a traditional ruler.

All the geopolitical zones recorded at least one case except for the North-central where there was no media report of killings last week.

PREMIUM TIMES compiled the incidents from media reports. Thus, unreported cases are not included.

Below are the recorded incidents:

16 in Zamfara

Bandits killed seven people and abducted 33 women in seven villages of Gusau local government area in Zamfara State last Sunday.

The villages attacked include Geba, Kura, Duma, Gana, Tsakuwa, Gidan Kada and Gidan Kaura.

The residents said most of the villages were deserted on Sunday evening for fear of more attacks with residents taking refuge in Damba Estate in the state capital, Gusau.

In a separate incident, armed persons, on Wednesday, attacked Gada community in Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State, killing its traditional ruler, Umaru Bawan-Allah, and five other residents.

The Secretary, Bungudu Emirate Council, Usman Ahmad, told PREMIUM TIMES that the attackers invaded the community around 1 a.m. and unleashed mayhem on the residents.

One in Osun

One person was reportedly killed in Igbaye, Osun state on Monday following a crisis that erupted during the end of the year carnival celebration in the town.

A top security source said the immediate cause of the crisis was a misunderstanding that started at the venue of the end of the year carnival.

The victim was rushed to the hospital after he was shot but died during treatment.

Six soldiers in Borno

Six soldiers were, on Thursday, killed when troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force engaged Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists within the vicinity of Mallam Fatori Town in the fringes of the Lake Chad region.

At least 22 terrorists were also killed during the military operation, an official said.

One policeman in Anambra

A police officer was shot dead in Anambra State, South-east Nigeria, by gunmen.

The officer was providing security for a medical outreach in a local community in Ihiala Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday when gunmen attacked him, according to reports in the local media.

Three in Delta

Three people were killed on Thursday in Delta State, South-south Nigeria, when some gunmen attacked a motor park in the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Bright Edafe, said in a statement on Friday that the gunmen, whom he said were armed robbers, engaged the police in a gun duel at the park in Udu Local Government Area of the state.

Buhari Speaks on Insecurity

As the insecurity across the country persists, President Muhammadu Buhari has again restated his administration’s commitment to addressing the situation.

Mr Buhari said in Maiduguri, on December 24, 2021, that he believes that without addressing the problem of security, the country’s economy cannot grow.

“Without securing the country, you cannot grow the economy,” Mr Buhari said.

Also in his New Year Day speech, the president said he was concerned about the killings across the country.

“Every life matters and every single death caused by any form of insecurity is a matter of personal concern to me both as a citizen and as the President of this great country,” he said.

He said while his government makes efforts to address the security situation, he would not let the insecurity affect the government’s other programmes for Nigerians.

“The persistent insecurity in certain parts of the country may have threatened to unravel the incremental gains achieved in the real sectors of the economy and in the administration’s overall objective to position the nation on the irreversible trajectory of sustainable growth and progress, but I assure you that we will remain resolute in our commitments and shall continue to press ahead with our programmes and plans,” he said.