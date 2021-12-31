Five people were killed on Thursday in Delta State, South-south Nigeria, when some gunmen attacked a motor park in the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Bright Edafe, said in a statement on Friday that the gunmen, whom he said were armed robbers, shot dead three persons at the park in Udu Local Government Area of the state.

Two of the four robbers were shot dead during a gun battle with the police, while others escaped, said Mr Edafe, a deputy superintendent of police.

The police said they got information that the robbers were firing gunshots at about 10 a.m. at the motor park.

“The Commissioner of Police Delta State, Ari Muhammed Ali, directed the DPO, Ovwian Aladja, to go after the hoodlums. The hoodlums on sighting the police escaped towards Udu-Otokutu Expressway in a red mercury mariner jeep with registration number, Abuja KWL 895 RQ.

“On getting to Igbeki in Ovwian Aladja they attempted to attack one chief (name withheld), unknown to them the chief had a team of Special Protection Unit (SPU) operatives escorting him,” Mr Edafe said.

He said the robbers diverted to another street because of the presence of the SPU operatives.

“The combined team of SPU operatives and Ovwian Aladja Patrol teams led by the DPO Ovwian Aladja Division went after the hoodlums.”

The police said they recovered from the robbers one AK-47 rifle and a magazine loaded with 11 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, three cut-to-size locally made guns, and an SUV.

“Manhunt for the fleeing suspects is ongoing,” the police spokesperson said.