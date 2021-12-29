Armed persons, on Wednesday, attacked Gada community in Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State, killing its traditional ruler, Umaru Bawan-Allah, and three other residents.

The Secretary, Bungudu Emirate Council, Usman Ahmad, told PREMIUM TIMES that the attackers invaded the community around 1 a.m. and unleashed mayhem on the residents.

Mr Ahmad said the emirate council has announced 4 p.m. Wednesday for the burial rites of the traditional ruler and the other victims.

Gada community is about seven kilometres from Bungudu, the local council headquarters.

The development comes barely three months after the Emir of Bungudu, Hassan Attahiru, was kidnapped along the Kaduna-Abuja highway in September. He spent 32 days in captivity before he was released.

The Bungundu emir is considered of a higher rank than the traditional ruler of Gada who was killed in the Wednesday attack.

Residents said the gunmen operated for about four hours, killing, maiming and raping women at will.

They said the bandits set fire on the foodstuff and vehicles parked in the palace of the traditional ruler.

The phone contact of the police spokesperson in Zamfara, Muhammad Shehu, did not connect Wednesday morning when PREMIUM TIMES tried to get the reaction of the police.

Attacks by terror groups on communities in Zamfara have become rampant with hundreds of people killed or kidnapped in 2021. Apart from Zamfara, other Northwest states that witness similar attacks are Sokoto, Katsina and Kaduna.

The attacks have continued despite the heavy deployment of security operatives to the area.

On Tuesday, the Katsina State Govenror, Aminu Masari, advised residents to arm themselves so as to defend themselves against the bandits.