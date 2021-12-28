Three months after denouncing the leaked report of the presidential visitation panel on the University of Lagos (UNILAG) crisis as fake, the Federal Ministry of Education is yet to produce the original report.

A leaked report of the panel published by some newspapers in September indicated that the findings of the visitation panel indicted the vice-chancellor of the university, Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, of misdeeds.

The leaked content was published one year after the panel submitted the report with the government failing to publish a white paper or to take any action on the report. The government has also not substantively addressed the issues raised in the crisis at the university after the reinstatement of the vice chancellor and the resignation of the chairman of the governing council, Wale Babalakin.

The Special Presidential Visitation Panel had been set up by President Muhammadu Buhari after UNILAG descended into a crisis that led to the controversial removal of Mr Ogundipe by the governing council of the university.

The report was submitted to the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, by the chairman of the visitation panel, Tukur Sa’ad, on September 17, 2020 in Abuja.

The panel had been given two weeks to complete its assignment upon its inauguration on August 26 that year, indicating that the government wanted to treat the issue with uncharacteristic dispatch.

After it was handed to him by the panel in Abuja, Mr Adamu said the visitor of the university, President Buhari, would take a decision on the report in order to restore peace in the university.

“The visitor of the university, after due consideration of the report will take a decision on the matter as appropriate in order to restore peace and conducive learning atmosphere in the university of Lagos and the university system as a whole,” he said.

Mr Adamu said justice would be served to all the parties in the crisis, in line with the recommendations of the report.

A full year after the submission of the report, some newspapers in September published some of the findings and recommendations by the panel as obtained from a leaked copy of the report.

However, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Education, Sunny Echeono, swiftly called a press conference to vehemently deny the authenticity of the leaked report.

He went ahead to accuse the media of forgery.

“And even from the content of what is being published in the media, which is 100 percent, not one page is identical, is a complete forgery. It has no bearing whatsoever with this report,” Mr Echeono had said at the press conference in Abuja.

“I am surprised that even the editors did not attempt to contact the chairman of the panel or the ministry to say we have this information, can you deny, accept or corroborate it? I would have sought approval to lay this report even before the public, before we even set up the white paper committee so that Nigerians will see and avoid any allegations about the government modifying or changing the report.”

Also, the ministry, in a memo titled, “Re-Presidential Visitation Indicts Unilag VC, Mgt,” signed by its Director of Information and Public Affairs, Ben Goong, described the claims in the leaked report as “false, unfounded, and to say the least, mischievous, as they have no bearing with the report submitted by the panel.”

Following Mr Echeono’s comment, PREMIUM TIMES on October 11 sent a Freedom of Information Act request to the ministry for a copy of the report with a view to verifying the education ministry’s allegation of forgery and providing clarity on the findings and recommendations of the visitation panel.

This was against the backdrop of the leaked report stating that the panel had also indicted Mr Ogundipe who has nevertheless continued to hold the position of vice-chancellor while Mr Babalakin, who has resigned his own position as chairman of the governing council, has not been replaced.

The Freedom of Information Act stipulates that requests made under the Act should be responded to within seven working days, except an extension is requested by the organisation from which the information is requested.

But the ministry of education neither responded to the request nor asked for an extension.

PREMIUM TIMES on November 9 sent a reminder to the ministry. But it did not respond to the reminder too, until November 18.

In a November 18 letter to PREMIUM TIMES, signed by its Assistant Director, Legal Services, Ozoemena Ikechi, the ministry said: “I am directed to inform you that your request to the ministry is being looked into and the ministry will communicate to your company in due course.”

This newspaper sent a reporter to follow up for the ministry to give a specific date it intended to provide it a copy of the “original” report, as stated in the FoI request.

During one of her visits, the reporter accosted the permanent secretary, Mr Echeono, during a photo session outside his office, but he directed her back to the official who wrote the letter.

However, when the reporter spoke to Mr Ikechi (who wrote the letter), he said he could not give an exact date when the report would be made available to PREMIUM TIMES.

Back Story

There had been a prolonged confrontation between the management of UNILAG and the governing council of the university, which reached its peak in March 2020 when the university’s week-long 2020 Convocation was cancelled just before it started.

The governing council later set up a special panel in August 2020 to investigate allegations of corruption against the management of the university. After the panel indicted the management, the governing council announced the removal of Mr Ogundipe as vice-chancellor and his and replacement by Theophilus Soyombo.

But Mr Ogundipe rejected his removal and was backed by the staff unions of the university who pointed out that only the visitor can remove a university vice-chancellor.

The House of Representatives later waded into the crisis by setting up a committee to investigate the crisis at the university. The report of the commmittee, however, absolved the university’s management of the allegations.

Mr Ogundipe was later reinstated as vice-chancellor by President Buhari, with Mr Babalakin handing in his own resignation in protest.

But in November 2020, two months after the presidential visitation panel submitted its report, the chairman of the panel, Mr Sa’ad, faulted the government’s decision to reinstate the embattled vice-chancellor.

Mr Saad had condemned the report of the panel that he chaired, saying it was one-sided because majority of the members were biased towards Mr Ogundipe. He said the Terms of Reference (ToR) of the committee were also skewed against the chairperson of the governing council, Mr Babalakin.

Expressing reservation about the decision to reinstate Mr Ogundipe, the panel’s chairperson, said “The recommendation that the VC should be reinstated was limited to the procedure of his termination. It did not mean he should be absolved of all wrong doing.”

He said the report of the panel was one-sided because majority of the members were biased towards Mr Ogundipe and the Terms of Reference (ToR) were also skewed against the estranged chairperson of the governing council, Wale Babalakin, who had since resigned from the position.

Mr Saad said although Mr Ogundipe, a professor, was wrongly removed as vice-chancellor, the panel did not give him a clean bill of health as he was indicted in some wrongdoings, including contract splitting.

The panel chairman also said he reluctantly signed the report in the understanding that it would first go under the eyes of the chancellor of the university, the Shehu of Borno, before its submission to the federal government.

He said because of a number of anomalies in the administrative processes and sensitivity of the matter, “Final recommendation of the panel was that the matter should be referred back to the Chancellor, irrespective of what the panel recommended.”

Visitation panel indicts Ogundipe

The visitation panel, according to its leaked report, indicted Mr Ogundipe of financial impropriety.

For instance, the document seen by PREMIUM TIMES notes, “the university also uses expenditure approval limits for the Principal Officers, the Council and the Tender Board. There are cases where the principal officers exceed approval limits by approving related and similar expenses that ordinarily should be a single piece of procurement. This could be interpreted as splitting of contracts or services for it to be within the limit of an officer and avoid rules governing big tender, breach of the Procurement and Fiscal Responsibilities Acts.”

Leaked visitation panel report real – Member

Despite the strident condemnation of the leaked report by the Ministry of Education as forged, a member of the visitation panel has further confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that its contents are entirely consistent with those of the report submitted by the panel to the federal government.

The source, who declined to be named because he did not consider it appropriate to speak on the issue until government has published its white paper on the report, said it was embarrasing that the government denied the authenticity of the leaked report.

Asked whether the government had indicated dissatisfaction with the findings and recommendations of the panel, the source said there had been no feedback to the members since the panel submitted the report.