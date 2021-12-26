At least 101 people were killed by non-state across Nigeria last week, the highest figure in over eight weeks.

A review of the figure shows an increase of about 200 per cent when compared to the previous week when 32 people were reported killed.

Out of the 101 persons, a traditional ruler was killed in Kaduna while 45 farmers were killed and many others injured in Nasarawa State. At least 38 other persons were killed in an attack by bandits in Kaduna State.

At least one incident was recorded in each of the three geopolitical zones in the north while none was recorded in the zones in the south.

PREMIUM TIMES collated nine incidents that led to the 101 deaths. The incidents were sourced mainly from news reports; thus, unreported cases are not included.

Below is the breakdown of cases:

North-west

At least 38 persons lost their lives on Sunday when bandits attacked Idasu, Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the figures in a statement.

The Magajin Garin of the same town, Magaji Ibrahim, was shot dead about 24 hours after 38 people were murdered.

Also in Kaduna State, gunmen killed a retired military official, Sunday Agbo, on Monday, after he was kidnapped alongside about 20 residents of Unguwan Gwari in Sabon Tasha, Chikun Local Government Area.

In neighbouring Katsina State, armed persons Tuesday night attacked two villages in Faskari Local Government Area.

Residents said at least seven people were killed in the attacks while some residents were kidnapped.

In the same state, bandits set an unnamed individual on fire in Fasakari Local Government Area.

According to the Deputy Speaker of Katsina State House of Assembly, who is the lawmaker representing Faskari constituency, the victim was burnt alive in his car.

In a separate incident in Zamfara State, bandits killed two persons and carted away sheep and goats in Tungar Bai and Tungar Kade villages in Garbadu ward of Talata Mafara Local Government Area.

North-central

About 45 farmers were killed and 27 injured following renewed hostility in Lafia, Obi and Awe local government areas of Nasarawa State.

The report gathered that the first attack, which started on Friday morning, continued up till Sunday night.

In Minna, Niger State, a retired civil servant identified as Comfort Jiya was set ablaze by her biological son.

North-east

Five persons were confirmed dead from bombings by terrorists in Maiduguri ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit on Thursday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how explosions occurred close to the Maiduguri airport about one hour before the president landed at the airport for an official visit.

Undeterred by the bombings, Mr Buhari continued with his official functions in the state.

He visited the Airforce Base in Maiduguri where he addressed troops of ‘Operation Hadin Kai’ who are leading the war against the terrorists in the North-east.

Mr Buhari told the troops to “remain steadfast as they go into the final phase of the campaign against insurgency and other forms of criminalities.”

Surface dressing

A security expert, Timothy Avele, while reacting to the rise in casualties maintained his stance that so long as there is no change in strategy, the insecurity across the country will persist.

“There must be a change in strategy (especially from reactive methods to Intelligence-based proactive measures) in combating these spiraling killings otherwise everything been done now is just window dressing.

“The killings won’t stop and if they continue to adopt these reactive methods, then we should be prepared for more killings; so sad,” he said.