President Muhammadu Buhari has denied endorsing any of the two factions of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State.

Mr Buhari stated this in a statement by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, on Saturday.

Mr Shehu said his statement was “to counter a public statement by one of the factions of the All Progressives Congress in Kano State, that they have received the endorsement of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

“This is blatantly untrue. This cannot happen when matters are awaiting adjudication by the courts.

“To be clear on this one, President Buhari has not endorsed any faction.

“His support is for the All Progressives Congress as a Party, united and strong, and not of any faction,” Mr Shehu said.

The APC in Kano is split into two factions, one loyal to the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, and the other to a senator, Ibrahim Shekarau.

More details later…