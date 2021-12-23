Maiduguri international airport about one hour before the arrival of President Muhammadu Buhari to Borno State on an official visit. At least five people have been confirmed dead as multiple bombs landed around theabout one hour before the arrival of President Muhammadu Buhari to Borno State on an official visit.

The bombs believed to have been fired from outside the town began to land on different locations around the airport at about 10:45 a.m.

Witnesses and security sources familiar with the development confirmed that at least five motorized explosives landed in mostly residential areas, killing and injuring many civilians.

A source who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES on the phone said one of the bombs landed in Ayafe suburb of Ngomari, killing four persons including a 16 years old girl.

Other bombs landed in Ajilari Cross, Moromti and at the Legacy Housing estate in Bulumkutu, the source said.

Movement of people has been restricted in Maiduguri ahead of the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari who is visiting to commission projects in the state.

An operative of the Civilian-JTF, Malam Saad, who is the commander of Sector 9, confirmed to journalists on the phone that about four people were affected by the explosion.

Yusuf Ibrahim, a resident of Bulunkutu, said “two teenage girls have been killed: one at Ayafe and one at Ajilari Cross.”

The president finally landed at the Maiduguri International airport at about 11:40 a.m.

Details later…