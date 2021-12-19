Nigeria on Saturday recorded 828 new COVID-19 infections, just about half of the figure recorded on Friday.

The latest statistics released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday morning, shows that the new confirmed cases were reported across 13 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

As the new confirmed cases raised Nigeria’s infection toll to 223,483 cases, the fatality toll still stands at 2,984, as no fatality was recorded on Saturday.

The statistics also show that Lagos State, which has contributed more to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the past few days, experienced a significant decline in the number of infections, as Rivers State ranked first on the log with 188 cases.

According to the data, while a total of 211,522 people have been discharged in Nigeria, 8,977 people are still down with the virus.

Breakdown

The breakdown of the NCDC data revealed that Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease, ranked second on the log with 183 cases, followed by Delta State with a backlog of 97 cases from December 7 to 17, 2021.

The FCT also reported 82 cases; Oyo, 67; Edo, 54; while Ekiti and Plateau States reported 34 cases each.

Kano State reported 27 new cases, followed closely by Anambra and Kaduna states with 22 and 19 cases respectively.

While Enugu State confirmed 12 infections, Ogun and Kwara States reported five and four cases respectively.

The NCDC also noted that four states: Bauchi, Ondo, Osun, and Sokoto reported that no cases were recorded on Saturday.