At least 32 persons were killed in various attacks by non-state actors across the country last week.

A review of the figure shows a decline of less than 50 per cent when compared to the previous week when 69 persons were reported killed.

Out of the 32 persons, two were police officers while one was a serving member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

Unlike previous weeks where most of the killings were recorded in the North-west region where bandits are terrorising innocent persons, more killings were recorded in the North-central zone.

PREMIUM TIMES compiled the incidents from media reports. Thus, unreported cases are not included.

Below are the recorded incidents:

Nine killed in Plateau

The Police Command in Plateau State said gunmen killed nine persons and injured four others in an attack on Pinau community in Wase Local Government Area of the state.

Ubah Ogaba, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command said in a statement on Monday in Jos that the incident occurred on Sunday evening.

Four in Kogi

A policeman and three others lost their lives on Thursday in Odo Ere, the headquarters of Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State during the confusion that ensued after the reported arrest of some hoodlums suspected to be members of a robbery gang that invaded banks on Tuesday in the surrounding communities.

Three in Benue

Gunmen on Thursday killed a man and his two sons in an ambush at Ore community along the Ore Egbeba Road, Apa-Agila Council Ward, in the Ado Local Government Area of Benue State.

The victims, identified as Mr Enogu, Chigbo Enogu and Sunday Enogu, were said to have been attacked while returning from their farm.

13 in Kaduna

Armed gunmen on Sunday night opened fire on travellers along Abuja-Kaduna highway, killing two passengers aboard a J5 bus.

It was gathered that the incident occurred between 10:30 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. but there was no response from security operatives despite the proximity to a security check post.

Still on the deadly highway, bandits killed Shila Ojebola, a Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) staffer despite the payment of N7 million ransom to secure his release from his abductors.

Mr Ojebola was kidnapped along Abuja-Kaduna highway about three weeks ago.

Still in Kaduna, a member of the State House of Assembly representing Giwa West, Rilwanu Gadagau, was killed by bandits who abducted him at a point called Dindin Rauga along Kaduna-Zaria Road on Monday night.

Also in Kaduna, the state government said at least nine people were reported killed and two others injured in separate attacks in Chikun, Zaria, and Zangon Kataf local government areas of the state.

One in Abia

Gunmen in military camouflage early Monday attacked policemen beside the Abia State Command Headquarters, killing one Inspector Friday Adama.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Geoffrey Obonna, confirmed the death of Mr Adama.

Two in Imo

The traditional ruler of Ihitte Ihube autonomous community in the Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State, Paul Ogbu, who was kidnapped on Sunday after his palace and vehicle were razed, was found dead.

A youth leader in the community who was also kidnapped alongside the slain monarch was also found dead.