The Kaduna State Government says at least nine people were reported killed and two others injured in separate attacks in Chikun, Zaria, and Zangon Kataf local government areas of the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said this in a statement to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday. He, however, did not state the exact dates each of the recent attacks occurred.

Mr Aruwan said “the military and police authorities have reported to the Kaduna State Government that nine people have been killed in various attacks occurring in Chikun, Zangon Kataf, Igabi and Zaria local government areas.

He said according to the reports, three people were killed when bandits barricaded the Buruku-Udawa section of the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road in Chikun LGA.

The victims were identified as Umma Ibro-Kontagora, Abdullahi Noma-Kontagora, and one male adult, yet to be identified.

“One person, identified as Jamilu Kafinta Udawa, sustained gunshot injuries and is receiving treatment in hospital.

“In the Yola-Kadi general area also of Chikun LGA, bandits killed one Danjuma Maiungwa and left another resident injured.

“Furthermore, bandits killed two people in Sako village, Zangon Kataf LGA. The victims were identified as Samson Maza and David Garba.

“Also in Zangon Kataf LGA, two corpses were discovered by a patrol team in the Kurfi-Magamiya general area. The corpses were identified as the remains of Nehemiah Abba and Samuel Gwazah.

“In Zaria LGA, one Alhaji Habibu was shot to death by bandits in Saye village.”

Mr Aruwan said, “Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness at these reports and prayed for the repose of the souls of those killed in the attacks while wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

“The Governor conveyed his deepest sympathies to the victims’ families and called on security forces to intensify operations against criminal elements across the state.”

Killings ad kidnappings occur frequently in Kaduna and many other states in Nigeria, particularly in the North-west and North-central.

While some of the killings in Kaduna are by terror groups operating as bandits in the region, others are due to ethnoreligious conflicts in parts of the state.