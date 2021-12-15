The Nigerian government has approved new allowances for the police that would see the take home pay of police personnel increase by at least 20 per cent, an official has said.

The police affairs minister, Maigari Dingyadi, told journalists that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved “peculiar allowance” for the police to take off from January 2022.

The allowance will increase police personnel take home pay by 20 per cent of their present earning, Mr Dingyadi said.

He said the salary increase was part of efforts of the Muhammadu Buhari administration to meet the demands of the #EndSARS protesters.

The FEC meeting presided by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday, also approved the review of police duty tour allowance to 6 per cent, and the release of N1.2 billion for the payment of uninsured benefits.

Also approved by FEC is the sum of N1.2 billion for the payment of outstanding allowances.

The minister said FEC also approved a tax waiver for junior police personnel to take effect from October 2021.

More details later…