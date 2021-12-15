Bandits have killed a member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Rilwanu Gadagau.

Mr Gadagau was among many people the bandits kidnapped along the Kaduna – Zaria road Monday night.

He was the vice Chairman in Giwa local government before his election into the House of Assembly in 2019.

A family source quoted by Daily Nigerian said the lawmaker was abducted at a spot known as Dindin Rauga and killed by the bandits on their way to their hideout in the forest.

Another source said Mr Gadagau’s vehicle was attacked while he was on a call with one of his colleagues, Shehu Yunusa.

“He was on phone with his colleague, Shehu Yunusa, on that fateful night, telling the colleague that he had been informed about a kidnapping incident taking place ahead of them. He was contemplating on either returning to Kaduna or proceeding to Zaria when he abruptly took excuse and hung the phone,” the source narrated.

Death devastating – Speaker

Until his death, Mr Aminu represented Giwa west constituency in the Assembly and was the chairman of house committee on local government and chieftaincy affairs.

The Speaker of the House of Assembly, Yusuf Zailani, has confirmed the incident to reporters in a statement, describing the death as devastating.

Mr Aminu was the second Nigerian lawmaker to be killed by suspected bandits in the troubled North-west region in the last six months.

A member of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Mohammed Ahmed, was assassinated in June, hours after he defected with Governor Bello Matawalle to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Zamfara lawmaker was killed along the Sheme-Funtua Road in Katsina State, neighboring Kaduna.

Meanwhile, many travellers were reportedly abducted by the suspected bandits in the incident that led to the death of the Kaduna lawmaker.

The speaker’s media aide, Ibrahim Danfulani, said the remains of Mr Gadagau were discovered in a morgue on Wednesday.

“This is tragic and painful. We are in deep grief over this sad incident,” the speaker said.

He prayed for Almighty Allah to grant the state, Assembly and his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss

The Speaker also prayed “for Almighty Allah to grant him and others who were killed Aljannah Firdaus.”

“Our prayers at this time, goes to his immediate family. Honourable Gadagau was a young and dynamic lawmaker, who had a passion for his constituency, state and Nigeria.

“We will miss his vibrant contributions,” he said.

The police in Kaduna state have not released a statement on the issue.