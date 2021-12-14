President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Muazu Sambo as a minister.

He wrote to the Senate seeking the confirmation of the ministerial nominee from Taraba State.

The president’s letter was read out by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, at the start of plenary on Tuesday.

Mr Sambo may be replacing either of the ministers of Agriculture, Sabo Nanono, and Power, Saleh Mamman, who were sacked by the president in September.

The ministers were sacked about two years and some days after they were inaugurated by the president in 2019 alongside 41 of their colleagues.

No reason was given for the termination of their appointments. But their tenure, especially Mr Mamman’s, marked little or no improvement in the power sector as the power situation in the country remained without any significant improvement.

In a separate letter, Mr Buhari also asked the Senate to confirm the nomination of some commissioners for the National Population Commission (NPC).

The nominees include Benedict Opong, Gloria Izofor, Patricia Kuchi, Bala Haliru, and Iyatayo Oyetunbi.

Their appointments will be transmitted to appropriate committees for screening and possible confirmation.