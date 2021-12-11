Nigerian oil magnate and founder of Zenon Petroleum and Gas limited, Femi Otedola, has given N2 million to the Abdulwaheeds who gave birth to quadruplets after their fourth child.

This is happening barely two weeks after PREMIUM TIMES reported that the couple residing in Gwako, a suburb of Gwagwalada area of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory could barely feed their family of six before the birth of the quadruplets.

This was asides losing their home and the wife’s provision store to a flood incident that occurred in mid-2020.

Hassan Zakari, the owner of El-Hussain Specialist hospital, Dakwa, Dei-Dei had decided to help the couple and house the mother till she delivered her children. The hospital is currently still taking care of them.

Premium Times learnt the Managing Director of Zenon Petroleum and Gas, Kanmi Otaru, visited the hospital upon the directive of his principal, Mr Otedola to know more about the situation.

On Friday, Mr Otaru returned and presented a cheque of N2 million to the couple at the hospital.

A video sent by Mr Zakari, quoted Mr Otaru saying: “My Chairman, Mr Femi Otedola has been magnanimous a lot. He said I should bring bank draft of N2 million expressly for the children, for the purpose of their upkeep and care.

“Chairman wants this to go for the housing of these children. Thereafter, every other thing can come in place.”

Reacting to the gesture, the father of the quadruplets in a telephone interview told PREMIUM TIMES he was shocked when he learnt about the initial visit of the Zenon official.

“I thank God for everything because I didn’t expect this. God can do anything,” he said.

The hospital Chairman, Mr Zakari also expressed delight that he was able to save the family even after they were initially rejected by a teaching hospital.

“I didn’t care about their tribe or religion and where they come from. The good thing about this is that, where the teaching hospital cannot help them, I came in and it was successful”, he said.

He further promised to take care of the quadruplets till they are six months old.

While commending the Federation of Muslim women of Nigeria, a body that had earlier helped the family, he called for more support from the public.