Amidst criticisms of his handling of the security situation in Northwest Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari said Friday that he had dispatched a ‘high-level delegation’ to two states in the region that have suffered from recent attacks.

Scores of people are killed monthly in states in the region by terror groups.

Two of the most recent attacks in the region occurred in Sokoto and Mr Buhari’s own Katsina State this week leading to dozens of deaths.

The president has been criticised by many Nigerians for his handling of the security situation in the region. One of the most scathing criticisms came Thursday from the JNI, a leading Islamic group in Northern Nigeria led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Saad Abubakar.

On Friday, the president’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said Mr Buhari has “dispatched a high-level delegation, made up of the heads of the nation’s intelligence and security services to Sokoto and Katsina States in response to the recent spike in bandit activities.”

“The president is expecting an immediate situation report and recommendations on actions to follow to effectively deal with the worrying situation.

“The delegation led by the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (Rtd) is made up of the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, the Director-General of the DSS, Yusuf Magaji Bichi, the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar and the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Major General Samuel Adebayo,” Mr Shehu said.

More details later…