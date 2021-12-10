The fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic appears to be in Nigeria earlier than anticipated as the country, on Thursday, recorded 754 new infections across 11 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

These latest statistics from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which indicate a sharp increase in the figure of newly confirmed cases, also confirmed a single fatality case.

The last time Nigeria recorded such a high number of cases was on October 17, 2021, when 35 deaths and 376 fresh cases were announced.

Though Nigeria has not yet officially declared a fourth wave of the pandemic in the country, a few days ago, the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, hinted of the possibility.

The governor had noted that the positivity ratio of tests conducted in the state has since increased to as much as six per cent in the past week as against 0.1 per cent as of the middle of November.

The development also coincides with the forthcoming festive period when large gatherings of social events are expected to be experienced across the country with increased volume in the number of persons arriving in the country.

Latest statistics

The NCDC revealed that Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease, reported more than half of the new infections with a total of 595 cases.

The centre, however, noted that out of the new cases recorded in Lagos, 294 are a backlog for December 8.

While there has been a decrease in the number of fatalities, the NCDC noted that Nigeria on Thursday recorded one additional death reported in Lagos State as a backlog for December 6, 2021.

The fatality toll now stands at 2,981, a week since two cases were reported to increase the fatality figure to 2,980.

The centre added that the new cases have increased Nigeria’s infection toll to 215,918, while the discharged cases now stand at 207,619.

It also noted that the FCT reported a backlog of 16 discharges for December 8, while Lagos State reported on discharges for December 6.

Breakdown

Apart from the 595 cases reported in Lagos State, the NCDC data shows that the FCT also recorded 68 cases, with 28 of the cases forming a backlog for December 8, 2021.

According to the log, Imo State came third with 49 cases, followed by Oyo State with nine cases and Delta State with a backlog of five cases for December 8, 2021.

Katsina State also reported four cases, while the trio of Edo, Kano and Plateau States reported three cases each.

While Ekiti and Gombe reported two cases each, Rivers State came last on the log with a single case.

The NCDC noted that three South-western states: Ondo, Ogun and Osun, and Sokoto State in the North-west, reported that no cases were reported on Thursday.