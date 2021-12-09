The government of Burkina Faso, on Wednesday, resigned following demonstrations denouncing its inability to tackle jihadist attacks.

Christophe Joseph-Marie Dabiré, the Prime Minister of Burkina Faso, on Wednesday presented a letter of resignation to the president, Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, who accepted it.

The resignation of a prime minister indicates the end of an administration, according to Burkinabe law.

Announcing Mr Dabiré’s resignation, the secretary-general of the government, Stéphane Sanou, read a presidential declaration, saying “The functions of Prime Minister of Mr. Dabiré are terminated,” on public television.

In accordance with the texts, “the members of the outgoing government ensure the dispatch of the current affairs of the ministerial departments until the formation of a new government,” said Mr. Sanou.

“I invite the Burkinabés, as a whole, to mobilize, to support the president of Faso and the new executive that will be put in place. I remain convinced that it is through unity of action that we will be able to meet the challenges facing our country and our people, ” said Mr Dabiré on his Facebook page.

For several weeks, Burkinabes have expressed anger over the inability of the government to tackle rising security issues in the West African country.

The opposition on November 9, gave the incumbent a month ultimatum to take “urgent measures” in the face of “the deterioration of the security situation”.

On November 27, hundreds of demonstrators descended on the capital, Ouagadougou, to denounce the “inability” of the government to counter the jihadist violence that is hitting the country. Civil society organisations also demanded the departure of the Head of State. About ten people, including a child and two journalists, were injured in the dispersal of these steps.

On November 14, the country saw one of the deadliest attacks against its security force – gendarmerie detachment in Inata (north). At least 57 people, including 53 gendarmes, were killed by armed jihadists.

Burkina Faso since 2015 has been faced with crises attributed to jihadist armed groups, affiliated with Al-Qaida and the Islamic State organization. The attacks, which target civilians and soldiers, are increasingly frequent and the vast majority are concentrated in the north and east of the country. They have left around 2,000 dead and 1.4 million displaced.