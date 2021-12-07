At least 13 school children died in Lagos Tuesday after a truck reportedly suffered a brake failure and rammed into them, witnesses said.

The children were returning from school when the incident happened.

The exact number of casualties is yet to be ascertained.

The accident happened along Isheri Road, just before the Ojodu Police Station.

Businesses along the road have shut down while vehicular traffic is grounded.

Witnesses said the truck driver ran into the children just outside Ojodu Grammar School and sped away.

“He was pursued and caught around Ogba and was brought back to the station. That is why the youth are attacking the police station.”

Adekunle Ajisebutu, the police spokesperson in Lagos, said the casualty figure is yet to be confirmed.

“We are on top of the situation,” said Mr Ajisebutu, a chief superintendent of police.

“Adequate policemen are on ground to maintain law and order. The situation is being professionally handled.”

As of the time of filing this report, angry youth had vandalised trucks around the area and were throwing stones into the police station.

Meanwhile, police officers have barricaded their gates and are firing gunshots and tear gas canisters at intervals from inside the station.

Details later…