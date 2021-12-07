Five people have been confirmed dead after bandits suspected to be loyal to Bello Turji opened fire on a vehicle conveying 24 people from Sabon Birni to Rijiyar Ladan village in Sabon Birni local government area of Sokoto State.

According to one of the passengers who survived the attack, it occurred in Gidan Bawa junction on Monday morning.

In a video clip provided by Rundunar Adalci, a human rights group in Sokoto State, the victim (name withheld) said the bandits opened fire on the vehicle and set it ablaze.

The victim, sitting on an hospital bed with burn wounds on his body, said two of them “miraculously escaped from the burning vehicle.”

“I’m from Rumbukawa. We were attacked by bandits yesterday before we reached Bayin Gidan Bawa. They shot several people that tried to escape and burnt down the vehicle. I don’t know what happened to my co-passengers but two of us miraculously escaped death,” he said.

The coordinator of Rundunar Adalci, Basharu Guyawa, told PREMIUM TIMES that they took the passengers to the hospital.

“They were 24 people including men and women in the bus. There were several infants and children in the vehicle. For now, we have eight people with several degrees of injuries that have been taken to the General Hospital in Isa town. The chairman of Isa town has settled the medical bills,” he said.

Mr Guyawa said five of the passengers died in the hospital. He said they were three women, a girl and a man.

The police spokesperson in Sokoto State, Sanusi Abubakar, did not respond to calls and SMS sent to him on the attack.