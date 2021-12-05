Incumbent president of The Gambia, Adama Barrow, has won the country’s presidential election held on Saturday December 4.

Mr Barrow, who contested the election under the flagship of the National People’s Party (NPP), polled 457, 519 votes to defeat his closest rival, Ousainou Darboe, of the United Democratic Party (UDP).

Mr Darboe garnered 238, 253 votes.

“Having received 457, 519 votes in the election, I hereby declare Adama Barrow duly elected to serve as president of The Gambia,” Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) chairman, Alieu Momar Njai, said.

In 2016, as an independent candidate, a relatively unknown Mr Barrow contested and won the presidential election, defeating long-time dictator, Yahya Jammeh.

In the result announced on Sunday, Mr Barrow came victorious in 47 of the 53 constituencies in the country.

Mr Barrow, who defeated dictator, Yahya Jammeh, in 2016 to become the country’s third president will now govern for the next five years.