The incumbent president of The Gambia, Adama Barrow, is currently leading the polls, judging by results announced so far.
The election, which was held Saturday, was contested by Mr Barrow and five other candidates.
So far, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has announced results from 17 of the 53 constituencies in the country.
Of these 17, Mr Barrow emerged winner in 14 constituencies. His closest rival, Ousainou Darboe, won in the three remaining constituencies.
Results are still being expected from 36 constituencies. Alieu Njie, IEC chairman, announced that further collation will resume by 11 a.m. Gambian time.
Below are the results announced so far:
1. Janjanbureh constituency
NPP – 657
UDP – 454
Independent (Essa Faal) – 31
NUP – 12
GDC – 97
PDOIS – 21
2. Serekunda constituency
NPP – 7, 143
UDP – 1, 952
Independent (Essa Faal) – 272
NUP – 56
GDC – 727
PDOIS – 1, 927
3. Kiang Central constituency
NPP – 3, 496
UDP – 2, 469
Independent (Essa Faal) – 72
NUP – 52
GDC – 270
PDOIS – 42
4. Jarra Central constituency
NPP – 3, 303
UDP – 1, 313
Independent (Essa Faal) – 71
NUP – 60
GDC – 494
PDOIS – 50
5. Banjul South constituency
NPP – 3, 641
UDP – 857
Independent (Essa Faal) – 187
NUP – 19
GDC – 182
PDOIS – 565
6. Banjul North constituency
NPP – 3, 430
UDP – 1, 778
Independent (Essa Faal) – 165
NUP – 19
GDC – 186
PDOIS – 447
7. Banjul Central constituency
NPP – 4, 749
UDP – 1, 453
Independent (Essa Faal) – 260
NUP – 14
GDC – 306
PDOIS – 719
8. Bundung constituency
NPP – 10, 542
UDP – 7, 132
Independent (Essa Faal) – 321
NUP – 81
GDC – 2, 225
PDOIS – 1, 310
9. Kiang East constituency
NPP – 2, 073
UDP – 2, 485
Independent (Essa Faal) – 43
NUP – 47
GDC – 61
PDOIS – 24
10. Kiang West constituency
NPP – 2, 602
UDP – 6, 619
Independent (Essa Faal) – 64
NUP – 179
GDC – 200
PDOIS – 96
11. Jarra East constituency
NPP – 4, 778
UDP – 3, 805
Independent (Essa Faal) – 121
NUP – 100
GDC – 599
PDOIS – 121
12. Niamina Dankunku constituency
NPP – 2, 410
UDP – 543
Independent (Essa Faal) – 54
NUP – 48
GDC – 296
PDOIS – 67
13. Niamina East constituency
NPP – 7, 739
UDP – 2, 168
Independent (Essa Faal) – 193
NUP – 179
GDC – 1, 320
PDOIS – 384
14. Niamina West constituency
NPP – 2, 986
UDP – 890
Independent (Essa Faal) – 65
NUP – 78
GDC – 541
PDOIS – 87
15. Central Baddibu constituency
NPP – 3, 927
UDP – 3, 994
Independent (Essa Faal) – 76
NUP – 112
GDC – 606
PDOIS – 85
16. Lower Baddibu constituency
NPP – 3, 828
UDP – 3, 638
Independent (Essa Faal) – 83
NUP – 81
GDC – 433
PDOIS – 99
17. Jokadu constituency
NPP – 5, 980
UDP – 1, 702
Independent (Essa Faal) – 217
NUP – 165
GDC – 1, 716
PDOIS – 621
