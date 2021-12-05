The incumbent president of The Gambia, Adama Barrow, is currently leading the polls, judging by results announced so far.

The election, which was held Saturday, was contested by Mr Barrow and five other candidates.

So far, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has announced results from 17 of the 53 constituencies in the country.

Of these 17, Mr Barrow emerged winner in 14 constituencies. His closest rival, Ousainou Darboe, won in the three remaining constituencies.

Results are still being expected from 36 constituencies. Alieu Njie, IEC chairman, announced that further collation will resume by 11 a.m. Gambian time.

Below are the results announced so far:

1. Janjanbureh constituency

NPP – 657

UDP – 454

Independent (Essa Faal) – 31

NUP – 12

GDC – 97

PDOIS – 21

2. Serekunda constituency

NPP – 7, 143

UDP – 1, 952

Independent (Essa Faal) – 272

NUP – 56

GDC – 727

PDOIS – 1, 927

3. Kiang Central constituency

NPP – 3, 496

UDP – 2, 469

Independent (Essa Faal) – 72

NUP – 52

GDC – 270

PDOIS – 42

4. Jarra Central constituency

NPP – 3, 303

UDP – 1, 313

Independent (Essa Faal) – 71

NUP – 60

GDC – 494

PDOIS – 50

5. Banjul South constituency

NPP – 3, 641

UDP – 857

Independent (Essa Faal) – 187

NUP – 19

GDC – 182

PDOIS – 565

6. Banjul North constituency

NPP – 3, 430

UDP – 1, 778

Independent (Essa Faal) – 165

NUP – 19

GDC – 186

PDOIS – 447

7. Banjul Central constituency

NPP – 4, 749

UDP – 1, 453

Independent (Essa Faal) – 260

NUP – 14

GDC – 306

PDOIS – 719

8. Bundung constituency

NPP – 10, 542

UDP – 7, 132

Independent (Essa Faal) – 321

NUP – 81

GDC – 2, 225

PDOIS – 1, 310

9. Kiang East constituency

NPP – 2, 073

UDP – 2, 485

Independent (Essa Faal) – 43

NUP – 47

GDC – 61

PDOIS – 24

10. Kiang West constituency

NPP – 2, 602

UDP – 6, 619

Independent (Essa Faal) – 64

NUP – 179

GDC – 200

PDOIS – 96

11. Jarra East constituency

NPP – 4, 778

UDP – 3, 805

Independent (Essa Faal) – 121

NUP – 100

GDC – 599

PDOIS – 121

12. Niamina Dankunku constituency

NPP – 2, 410

UDP – 543

Independent (Essa Faal) – 54

NUP – 48

GDC – 296

PDOIS – 67

13. Niamina East constituency

NPP – 7, 739

UDP – 2, 168

Independent (Essa Faal) – 193

NUP – 179

GDC – 1, 320

PDOIS – 384

14. Niamina West constituency

NPP – 2, 986

UDP – 890

Independent (Essa Faal) – 65

NUP – 78

GDC – 541

PDOIS – 87

15. Central Baddibu constituency

NPP – 3, 927

UDP – 3, 994

Independent (Essa Faal) – 76

NUP – 112

GDC – 606

PDOIS – 85

16. Lower Baddibu constituency

NPP – 3, 828

UDP – 3, 638

Independent (Essa Faal) – 83

NUP – 81

GDC – 433

PDOIS – 99

17. Jokadu constituency

NPP – 5, 980

UDP – 1, 702

Independent (Essa Faal) – 217

NUP – 165

GDC – 1, 716

PDOIS – 621