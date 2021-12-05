The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) of The Gambia have commenced announcement of results for the Saturday presidential election.

Chairman of the the commission, Alieu Nije, announced results for the first constituency of the 53 expected at about some minutes to 11p.m. Saturday evening.

Six candidates seek election to become the next president of the West African country.

Incumbent President Adama Barrow contests the election under the flagship of the National People’s Party (NPP). Key opponents, Ousainou Darboe and Halifa Sallah, are contesting under the radar of the United Democratic Party (UDP) and People’s Democratic Organisation for Independence and Socialism (PDOIS) respectively.

Other candidates are Mama Kandeh of the Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC), Essa Faal, an independent candidate and Abdoulie Jammeh of the National Unity Party (NUP).

According to the country’s law, the IEC is the only body allowed to make announcement of election results.

Below are results as announced by the IEC:

1. Janjanbureh constituency

NPP – 657

UDP – 454

Independent (Essa Faal) – 31

NUP – 12

GDC – 97

PDOIS – 21

2. Serekunda constituency

NPP – 7, 143

UDP – 1, 952

Independent (Essa Faal) – 272

NUP – 56

GDC – 727

PDOIS – 1, 927

3. Kiang Central constituency

NPP – 3, 496

UDP – 2, 469

Independent (Essa Faal) – 72

NUP – 52

GDC – 270

PDOIS – 42

4. Jarra Central constituency

NPP – 3, 303

UDP – 1, 313

Independent (Essa Faal) – 71

NUP – 60

GDC – 494

PDOIS – 50

#GambiaDecides2021: President Barrow takes slim, early lead as vote tallies continue

Gambian President Adama Barrow had a narrow early lead after Saturday’s presidential election, according to provisional results from the first few constituencies to be verified by the electoral commission.

In a test of stability and democratic progress, the small West African country is holding its first election since former President Yahya Jammeh was voted out of office in 2016, ending 22 years of autocratic rule.

Mr Barrow, a 56-year-old former security guard and property developer, ran against five rivals, including his former political mentor, Ousainou Darboe, 73, who was seen as the main challenger.

Preliminary results from four of the 53 constituencies showed Mr Barrow in the lead with 14,599 votes vs. Mr Darboe’s 6,188, the election commission’s chairman, Alieu Momarr Njai, said on state television in the early hours of Sunday.

Under the simple majority system, provisional results are expected to be announced later on Sunday with numbers from individual constituencies released in the interim.

Gambia uses a unique voting system – marbles dropped into each candidate’s ballot drum – to avoid spoiled ballots in a nation with a high illiteracy rate.

Mr Jammeh, who was defeated by an opposition coalition that backed current President Barrow, fled to Equatorial Guinea in 2017 after refusing to accept defeat.

Earlier on Saturday, Mr Barrow cast his vote in Banjul and said he was confident of victory.

“I’m happy to see a large turnout from Gambian voters,” he said, accompanied by his two wives.

Nearly 1 million people from a population of 2.5 million are registered to vote in The Gambia, mainland Africa’s smallest country.

“I want to see a better Gambia, a far better Gambia than the previous years,” said civil servant Bubacarr Kanteh, 39, outside a polling station.

Other candidates include Essa Mbye Faal, who served as chief counsel of Gambia’s Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission that chronicled the abuses of Mr Jammeh’s rule, and Mama Kandeh, who came third in 2016 and is backed by Mr Jammeh.

As campaigning wrapped up on Thursday, hundreds of jubilant Mr Barrow supporters gathered in downtown Banjul for a final rally, hoping another Mr Barrow term would secure stability as Gambia seeks to put Jammeh’s rule behind it.

Critics, however, say Mr Barrow has broken his promises, pointing to how he backtracked on a pledge to serve only three years after winning in 2016. Mr Barrow has argued the constitution requires him to serve out a full five-year term.

(Reuters/NAN)

5. Banjul South constituency

NPP – 3, 641

UDP – 857

Independent (Essa Faal) – 187

NUP – 19

GDC – 182

PDOIS – 565

6. Banjul North constituency

NPP – 3, 430

UDP – 1, 778

Independent (Essa Faal) – 165

NUP – 19

GDC – 186

PDOIS – 447

7. Banjul Central constituency

NPP – 4, 749

UDP – 1, 453

Independent (Essa Faal) – 260

NUP – 14

GDC – 306

PDOIS – 719

8. Bundung constituency

NPP – 10, 542

UDP – 7, 132

Independent (Essa Faal) – 321

NUP – 81

GDC – 2, 225

PDOIS – 1, 310

9. Kiang East constituency

NPP – 2, 073

UDP – 2, 485

Independent (Essa Faal) – 43

NUP – 47

GDC – 61

PDOIS – 24

10. Kiang West constituency

NPP – 2, 602

UDP – 6, 619

Independent (Essa Faal) – 64

NUP – 179

GDC – 200

PDOIS – 96

11. Jarra East constituency

NPP – 4, 778

UDP – 3, 805

Independent (Essa Faal) – 121

NUP – 100

GDC – 599

PDOIS – 121

12. Niamina Dankunku constituency

NPP – 2, 410

UDP – 543

Independent (Essa Faal) – 54

NUP – 48

GDC – 296

PDOIS – 67

13. Niamina East constituency

NPP – 7, 739

UDP – 2, 168

Independent (Essa Faal) – 193

NUP – 179

GDC – 1, 320

PDOIS – 384

14. Niamina West constituency

NPP – 2, 986

UDP – 890

Independent (Essa Faal) – 65

NUP – 78

GDC – 541

PDOIS – 87

15. Central Baddibu constituency

NPP – 3, 927

UDP – 3, 994

Independent (Essa Faal) – 76

NUP – 112

GDC – 606

PDOIS – 85

16. Lower Baddibu constituency

NPP – 3, 828

UDP – 3, 638

Independent (Essa Faal) – 83

NUP – 81

GDC – 433

PDOIS – 99

17. Jokadu constituency

NPP – 5, 980

UDP – 1, 702

Independent (Essa Faal) – 217

NUP – 165

GDC – 1, 716

PDOIS – 621