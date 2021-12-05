The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) of The Gambia have commenced announcement of results for the Saturday presidential election.
Chairman of the the commission, Alieu Nije, announced results for the first constituency of the 53 expected at about some minutes to 11p.m. Saturday evening.
Six candidates seek election to become the next president of the West African country.
Incumbent President Adama Barrow contests the election under the flagship of the National People’s Party (NPP). Key opponents, Ousainou Darboe and Halifa Sallah, are contesting under the radar of the United Democratic Party (UDP) and People’s Democratic Organisation for Independence and Socialism (PDOIS) respectively.
Other candidates are Mama Kandeh of the Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC), Essa Faal, an independent candidate and Abdoulie Jammeh of the National Unity Party (NUP).
According to the country’s law, the IEC is the only body allowed to make announcement of election results.
Below are results as announced by the IEC:
1. Janjanbureh constituency
NPP – 657
UDP – 454
Independent (Essa Faal) – 31
NUP – 12
GDC – 97
PDOIS – 21
2. Serekunda constituency
NPP – 7, 143
UDP – 1, 952
Independent (Essa Faal) – 272
NUP – 56
GDC – 727
PDOIS – 1, 927
3. Kiang Central constituency
NPP – 3, 496
UDP – 2, 469
Independent (Essa Faal) – 72
NUP – 52
GDC – 270
PDOIS – 42
4. Jarra Central constituency
NPP – 3, 303
UDP – 1, 313
Independent (Essa Faal) – 71
NUP – 60
GDC – 494
PDOIS – 50
#GambiaDecides2021: President Barrow takes slim, early lead as vote tallies continue
Gambian President Adama Barrow had a narrow early lead after Saturday’s presidential election, according to provisional results from the first few constituencies to be verified by the electoral commission.
In a test of stability and democratic progress, the small West African country is holding its first election since former President Yahya Jammeh was voted out of office in 2016, ending 22 years of autocratic rule.
Mr Barrow, a 56-year-old former security guard and property developer, ran against five rivals, including his former political mentor, Ousainou Darboe, 73, who was seen as the main challenger.
Preliminary results from four of the 53 constituencies showed Mr Barrow in the lead with 14,599 votes vs. Mr Darboe’s 6,188, the election commission’s chairman, Alieu Momarr Njai, said on state television in the early hours of Sunday.
Under the simple majority system, provisional results are expected to be announced later on Sunday with numbers from individual constituencies released in the interim.
Gambia uses a unique voting system – marbles dropped into each candidate’s ballot drum – to avoid spoiled ballots in a nation with a high illiteracy rate.
Mr Jammeh, who was defeated by an opposition coalition that backed current President Barrow, fled to Equatorial Guinea in 2017 after refusing to accept defeat.
Earlier on Saturday, Mr Barrow cast his vote in Banjul and said he was confident of victory.
“I’m happy to see a large turnout from Gambian voters,” he said, accompanied by his two wives.
Nearly 1 million people from a population of 2.5 million are registered to vote in The Gambia, mainland Africa’s smallest country.
“I want to see a better Gambia, a far better Gambia than the previous years,” said civil servant Bubacarr Kanteh, 39, outside a polling station.
Other candidates include Essa Mbye Faal, who served as chief counsel of Gambia’s Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission that chronicled the abuses of Mr Jammeh’s rule, and Mama Kandeh, who came third in 2016 and is backed by Mr Jammeh.
As campaigning wrapped up on Thursday, hundreds of jubilant Mr Barrow supporters gathered in downtown Banjul for a final rally, hoping another Mr Barrow term would secure stability as Gambia seeks to put Jammeh’s rule behind it.
Critics, however, say Mr Barrow has broken his promises, pointing to how he backtracked on a pledge to serve only three years after winning in 2016. Mr Barrow has argued the constitution requires him to serve out a full five-year term.
(Reuters/NAN)
5. Banjul South constituency
NPP – 3, 641
UDP – 857
Independent (Essa Faal) – 187
NUP – 19
GDC – 182
PDOIS – 565
6. Banjul North constituency
NPP – 3, 430
UDP – 1, 778
Independent (Essa Faal) – 165
NUP – 19
GDC – 186
PDOIS – 447
7. Banjul Central constituency
NPP – 4, 749
UDP – 1, 453
Independent (Essa Faal) – 260
NUP – 14
GDC – 306
PDOIS – 719
8. Bundung constituency
NPP – 10, 542
UDP – 7, 132
Independent (Essa Faal) – 321
NUP – 81
GDC – 2, 225
PDOIS – 1, 310
9. Kiang East constituency
NPP – 2, 073
UDP – 2, 485
Independent (Essa Faal) – 43
NUP – 47
GDC – 61
PDOIS – 24
10. Kiang West constituency
NPP – 2, 602
UDP – 6, 619
Independent (Essa Faal) – 64
NUP – 179
GDC – 200
PDOIS – 96
11. Jarra East constituency
NPP – 4, 778
UDP – 3, 805
Independent (Essa Faal) – 121
NUP – 100
GDC – 599
PDOIS – 121
12. Niamina Dankunku constituency
NPP – 2, 410
UDP – 543
Independent (Essa Faal) – 54
NUP – 48
GDC – 296
PDOIS – 67
13. Niamina East constituency
NPP – 7, 739
UDP – 2, 168
Independent (Essa Faal) – 193
NUP – 179
GDC – 1, 320
PDOIS – 384
14. Niamina West constituency
NPP – 2, 986
UDP – 890
Independent (Essa Faal) – 65
NUP – 78
GDC – 541
PDOIS – 87
15. Central Baddibu constituency
NPP – 3, 927
UDP – 3, 994
Independent (Essa Faal) – 76
NUP – 112
GDC – 606
PDOIS – 85
16. Lower Baddibu constituency
NPP – 3, 828
UDP – 3, 638
Independent (Essa Faal) – 83
NUP – 81
GDC – 433
PDOIS – 99
17. Jokadu constituency
NPP – 5, 980
UDP – 1, 702
Independent (Essa Faal) – 217
NUP – 165
GDC – 1, 716
PDOIS – 621
