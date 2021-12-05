The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) of The Gambia have commenced announcement of results for the Saturday presidential election.

Chairman of the the commission, Alieu Nije, announced results for the first constituency of the 53 expected at about some minutes to 11p.m. Saturday evening.

Six candidates seek election to become the next president of the West African country.

Incumbent President Adama Barrow contests the election under the flagship of the National People’s Party (NPP). Key opponents, Ousainou Darboe and Halifa Sallah, are contesting under the radar of the United Democratic Party (UDP) and People’s Democratic Organisation for Independence and Socialism (PDOIS) respectively.

Other candidates are Mama Kandeh of the Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC), Essa Faal, an independent candidate and Abdoulie Jammeh of the National Unity Party (NUP).

According to the country’s law, the IEC is the only body allowed to make announcement of election results.

Below are results as announced by the IEC:

1. Janjanbureh constituency

NPP – 657

UDP – 454

Independent (Essa Faal) – 31

NUP – 12

GDC – 97

PDOIS – 21

2. Serekunda constituency

NPP – 7, 143

UDP – 1, 952

Independent (Essa Faal) – 272

NUP – 56

GDC – 727

PDOIS – 1, 927

3. Kiang Central constituency

NPP – 3, 496

UDP – 2, 469

Independent (Essa Faal) – 72

NUP – 52

GDC – 270

PDOIS – 42

4. Jarra Central constituency

NPP – 3, 303

UDP – 1, 313

Independent (Essa Faal) – 71

NUP – 60

GDC – 494

PDOIS – 50