The leading opposition candidate in the Gambian presidential election, Ousainou Darboe, has urged supporters to desist from actions that could harm the country.

Mr Darboe, who appeared at his polling booth in a rollator walker, warned that any provocative action could drive away tourists.

There have been concerns over Mr Darboe’s health in recent weeks.

On Saturday, the 73-year-old opposition leader walked slowly to the polling booth, supported by his aides and associates.

“I have cast my vote; thanks to God for giving me life to witness today,” he said.

“I want to be thankful to the government for giving me a 32-man contingent to provide the security all throughout my campaign.

“What I would implore to every Gambian is to stay calm. No one should engage in the act of provocation, whether by conduct or by words. If we do so, we would destabilise our country.

“We will be giving an opportunity to anarchists to take this country into chaos. Remember we are in the tourist season. The slightest disturbance in this country would drive away all the tourists, and that would lead to the laying of several of our young men who are working in this industry.

“We are talking about youth unemployment, so we should not do anything that would jeopardise the situation of those who are already in.”

The opposition leader also said that there would be no winner or loser in the election.

“Please let’s keep our cool and whoever wins celebrate and whoever loses commiserate but I do not think there will be winners and losers in this election,” he said.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Mr Darboe arrived at about 11:40 a.m. amid high expectations from supporters and aides.