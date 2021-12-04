Farmers in Ajiwa and other communities using the Ajiwa Dam for irrigation have cried out to the Katsina State government to reopen the canals that feed them water from the dam.

This is even as the state government said it blocked the canals to carry out repairs and expansion of the dam.

But the farmers said the state government did not inform them about the project and has not assisted them with alternative measures to sustain their farms.

PREMIUM TIMES visited Ajiwa Dam on Thursday and saw farmers in the area digging the ground to source water for their plants.

Usman Hassan, a farmer from Gangarawa, said the unavailability of water is affecting his plants.

Mr Hassan, who produces lettuce, pepper, onion and garden eggs, said he would soon abandon the farm due to lack of water.

“They have been asking us to return to the farm. We are serious farmers year in year out but what has the government done to support us? Blocking the canals that supply water to us is wickedness because they did not even inform us, we just woke up to see all the water supply stopped,” he lamented.

He faulted the water board management for not releasing the water despite pleas made by the farmers.

All the farmers told Premium TIMES that for 22 days, they had been left to look for alternatives to water their plants.

Lawal Umar said he has been engaged in irrigation farming for years but the management of the dam has been making it hard for them.

“This time, I had already planted my tomatoes and pepper and they were growing when suddenly the water stopped coming. We have been complaining to those involved but they kept telling us that we should meet the Commissioner (of Water Resources). Even the dam manager asked us to see the Commissioner because he is the only person that can address our issue,” Mr Umar said.

On his part, Usman Sule from Kazama village complained that since the water they get is waste, the water resources ministry should help reopen the canals for them.

“The water we get is waste because they generate from the filter. I don’t know why they should be hoarding the water for us. It is wastewater from the clean water being sent to the Katsina metropolis,” he said.

About 300 farmers benefit from irrigation system farming in the dam area.

During the visit by this reporter, several farmers were seen using generating set to get water while others were busy digging the earth.

The ministry of water resources in the state said the dam is being repaired and its capacity is being boosted.

A statement sent to this reporter by the public relations officer of the ministry, Bashir Kurfi, said the state government signed for the work.

“CCECC Nigeria limited is working for the improvement of Ajiwa dam and spillway. The project will cost N3, 309, 803, 986. The work will be concluded in the next 18 months.”

Mr Kurfi said the ongoing work on the dam site was the reason for the blockade.