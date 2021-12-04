The Gambian presidential election has kicked off. Six candidates seek election to become the next president of the West African country.

Incumbent President Adama Barrow contests the election under the flagship of the National People’s Party (NPP). Key opponents, Ousainou Darboe and Halifa Sallah, are contesting under the radar of the United Democratic Party (UDP) and People’s Democratic Organisation for Independence and Socialism (PDOIS) respectively.

Other candidates are Mama Kandeh of the Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC), Essa Faal, an independent candidate and Abdoulie Jammeh of the National Unity Party (NUP).

Profiles of these candidates are available here.

Information from the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) indicates that the election will be decided by the 962,157 registered voters dispersed across the I, 554 polling stations in the country’s 53 constituencies. They are expected to vote by slotting in marbles into the drum painted in the colour of their preferred candidate.

The voting which started by 8 a.m. Gambian time will end by 5 p.m. after which counting and official announcement will follow.

PREMIUM TIMES is on ground to give you live updates of happenings throughout the election.

Election has commenced in many polling units around Serekunda and Manjai with very large turn.

In all polling units visited, voters are on queue, orderly and peaceful.