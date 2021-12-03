Regardless of who emerges as the next president, young people in The Gambia would love to see a remarkable improvement in the country’s education, health, agriculture among other key sectors.

The West African country is currently in the spotlight ahead of its December 4 presidential election billed to be contested by six candidates approved by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).

Saturday’s would be the first election in the country since dictator Yahya Jammeh fled the country following his loss to the current president, Adama Barrow, in the 2016 elections.

Mr Jammeh’s 22 years’ rule was tainted by widespread corruption, human rights abuses, gagging of the press, use of death squads and other grave vices, pushing the country to the rear in key rankings.

Although Mr Barrow set up a Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) to investigate his predecessor, recommendations by the committee, which submitted its report in November, are yet to be implemented.

Further, key development indicators are yet to significantly improve post-Jammeh. For instance, according to the World Food Programme (WFP), The Gambia ranks 174 out of 189 countries in the 2019 Human Development Index with over 10 per cent of its children population suffering from acute malnutrition.

“Poverty rate remains at 48 per cent, while food insecurity has risen from 5 to 8 per cent over the past five years as a result of weak food production systems and the effects of successive shocks such as drought and floods,” the WFP notes.

In spite of these, young Gambians are optimistic that whoever emerges winner among these six candidates would transform the country’s key sectors. Incumbent Adama Barrow of the National People’s Party (NPP) will slug it out with five other candidates – Abdoulie Jammeh of the National Unity Party (NUP); Essa Faal, an independent candidate; Halifa Sallah of the People’s Democratic Organisation for Independence and Socialism (PDOIS), Mama Kandeh of the Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) and Ousainou Darboe of the United Democratic Party (UDP) – in the elections.

With a large population of young people (about 60 per cent of the estimated 2.4 million population are 25 and below), the expectations are high in major sectors.

Education is key

The statistics are not great. Although the constitution mandates compulsory and free primary education in the country, lack of finance and poor infrastructure have limited its implementation. With slightly over 50 per cent literacy rate and less than 2.5 per cent annual spending on education, whoever emerges as the next president has a lot already on his plate.

Asked in which sector she hopes to see significant changes, Jane Gomez, a recent university graduate, replied ‘education;’ adding that the sector, which currently lacks the needed attention and funding, ‘is vital for every

For Ndey Ceesay, a 21-year-old journalism student, the single most important sector that requires urgent attention in The Gambia is education.

“We all know the current status of education in The Gambia and how it is vital for every child to acquire education. I think the next president of this country should focus mainly on education and not only in urban centres but also in rural areas. Education should be made available free to some level. We all know that most people live from hand to mouth and can’t afford quality education,” she said.

Ajie Sonko, a 17-year-old youth activist, wants the government to assist students in funding higher education and set up better welfare for the teachers.

“We have very bright students in this country but what these students are lacking is lack of support to have higher education,” she said. “Sometimes, teachers are not paid on time to the extent that they have to stay not to teach so this is something very ridiculous.”

Crippling health sector needs rejuvenation

For a country struggling with its health sector, it is no surprise that many want some urgent intervention. Statistics by index shows that the country has 0.1 physicians to 1,000 people and 1.1 hospital beds per 1,000 population. The 2017 figures for maternal mortality rate stands at 597 deaths per 100,000 live births while that of infant mortality rate totals 65.04 deaths per 1,000 live births.

“Gambia’s health sector is one of the weakest in the sub-region,” said Sohna Tunkara, a student of the University of The Gambia. “We don’t have enough qualified doctors, we don’t have enough facilities, medical, materials and machines that are needed by the few qualified.”

Ms Tunkara’s position captures the reality. The country’s main referral hospital, in Banjul, is the 650-bed Royal Victoria Teaching Hospital (RVTH). Although efforts have been expended in modernising the facility, underfunding and inadequate manpower continues to greatly affect its output. This forces referrals to neighbouring Senegal but only a few could afford health care in the country talk less of abroad.

Samuel Williams is the president of the Journalism Students Association of the University of The Gambia. Apart from a robust infrastructural improvement, he wants to see more trained hands in The Gambian hospitals.

“We need more hospitals; we need more doctors. One thing I’ve realized in this country is that we only have small group of doctors that go round the whole hospitals – both private and public. Sometimes, people go to hospitals and they are told there are no doctors to attend to them. Apart from this, we need properly trained doctors as well,” he said.

Agriculture is the way

To many Gambian youth, agriculture is a sector that has been neglected for long but needs some major revitalization. This is understandably so for a country with close to 40 per cent arable land and cut through by river Gambia. Mostly subsistence, Gambian farmers grow groundnuts, millets, rice and sorghum.

In 2019, the share of agriculture in Gambia’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was 21.8 per cent, industry contributed approximately 15.79 per cent and the services sector, mostly tourism, contributed about 54.52 per cent.

Hailing from a largely agrarian community, Ms Tunkara wants improved mechanisation and financial support for local farmers.

“I’m from a family very well involved in farming,” she said. “Agriculture contributes a large part of our GDP. Many Gambians are farmers and it is through farming they help themselves and family. But farmers are not well supported, they are not empowered with necessary machinery to feed the country.”

For Ms Ceesay, the government needs to de-emphasise imports and look inwards for the production of food for its growing population.

“A poor man finds it difficult to go to the market to buy food these days because they are expensive. This is mainly because most of what we can grow are being imported, for instance rice. The government needs to help farmers in agrarian communities, grow more food in the country rather than import,” she said.

Other sectors

Interestingly, many of the youth who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES did not mention the tourism sector as a priority. Battered by COVID-19, The Gambia’s share of tourism has witnessed a significant drop since 2020, contracting by an estimated 2.4 per cent, after growing 6.2 per cent in 2019.

“Of course, tourism provides jobs for many but it doesn’t touch as many lives as health, education and agriculture,” said Ms Tunkara. “That is why I prefer that the next president focus more on these three.”

Tourism would be his option if Mr Williams has to pick the next important sector. “I think the next president should focus on year-round tourism rather than seasonal tourism that we currently have,” he said.

Youth empowerment, infrastructural development, energy and environment are other core areas many young Gambians would love to see improvement weeks, months and years after Saturday’s election.