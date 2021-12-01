The Lagos State government, on Tuesday night, released its white paper on the report of the Lekki Tollgate shooting incident, submitted to it by the Judicial Panel of Inquiry.

According to Gbenga Omotosho, the commissioner for information, the release of the white paper, which is yet to be in the public domain, is in fulfillment of the promise of the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to respond to the report.

The Judicial Panel, led by Doris Okuwobi, a retired judge, submitted its report on the Lekki shooting incident on November 15.

In what the panel called a “massacre,” it said at least 46 unarmed protesters were either shot dead, injured with bullets, or assaulted by security forces at the Lekki toll gate on October 20, last year.

The state governor, who accepted the report, said a white paper containing the response of the government will be released two weeks after submission.

Giving the highlight of the white paper, Gbenga Akosile, the chief press secretary to the governor, said “out of the 32 recommendations made by the JPI in its report of 15th November, 2021, the government accepted 11.”

He further said one of the recommendations was rejected, six accepted with modifications and 14 fall outside the power of the state government.

Mr Akosile said the recommendations, which fall outside the state’s powers, will be forwarded to the federal government for consideration.

Details later…