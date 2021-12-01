In the last one year, 5,238 inmates have escaped from various prisons across Nigeria, according to a PREMIUM TIMES analysis.

There have been 15 incidents of jailbreaks within that period, and eight of those were successful.

The prison break in Jos on Friday is the latest of such jailbreaks. Authorities of the Nigerian Correctional Service said eight inmates have been recaptured.

The breakdown of security across the country has led to a surge in frequent prison breaks, kidnapping and banditry.

Here are some of the cases of prison outbreaks in Nigeria in the last one year and the events around them.

Edo

October 19, 2020: The deputy comptroller of correction in charge of Oko Prison, West Amayo, said at 9 a.m., an attempt to break into the jail was repelled. The attack was unsuccessful.

October 21, 2020: Two days after the Oko Prison attack, the Benin Prison located along the Benin-Sapele Road was attacked by hoodlums.

A total of 1,993 inmates escaped from the two facilities.

April 15, 2021: Joint forces from the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Edo Command, and the Nigerian Correctional Service stopped a jailbreak attempt by inmates at a facility at Ubiaja, Esan South East Local Government Area.

October 29, 2021: A fight broke out among inmates at the Benin Medium Security prison on Sapele Road in Benin City, and some of them made efforts to escape, but the intervention of security agencies restored peace to the facility.

Ondo

October 22, 2020: Almost 58 inmates were released from the facility in Okitipupa local government of Ondo State, after thugs broke in. The attackers destroyed properties belonging to the prison and injured staff on the premises.

Lagos

October 22, 2020: An attempt at the Ikoyi facility was foiled by correctional officers and soldiers. During the attack, some prisoners were shot while others tried to breach the gate of the prison.

Abia

October 22, 2020: Another foiled attack occurred at the Afara Umuahia Correctional Centre when a combined team of the Nigerian Army, police, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the armed unit of the Nigerian Correctional Centre, repelled an attempted jailbreak.

The security personnel fired shots and tear gas in the air to ward off the hoodlums.

Delta

October 22, 2020 : A warder at the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Warri, Delta State, was killed during an attempted jail break by the inmates. The main gate and administrative office of the correctional centre was set on fire in an attempt to facilitate the jailbreak.

Imo

April 4, 2021: Gunmen attacked a correctional centre in Owerri, the state capital, and freed 1,844 prisoners. Officials said in all, 84 inmates were returned to the facility.

Bauchi

April 9, 2021: Two officials of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) in Bauchi sustained injuries after a riot at the facility. Five of the inmates were injured in the process, but no inmates were able to escape after the riot.

Kano

April 22, 2021: Security agents foiled an attempted jail break by inmates of Kurmawa Prison located within the Emir’s Palace in Kano.

No casualties occurred but gunshots were fired to scare the residents. The spokesperson of the Nigerian Correctional Service in Kano, Musbahu Lawal, said the attempt was planned by some condemned prisoners.

Kogi

September 13, 2021: Armed men attacked the prison facility in Kabba, Kogi, North-central Nigeria, killing two officials and freeing 240 inmates.

About 114 of the 240 correctional service were recaptured, after the Controller General of the correctional service, Haliru Nababa, gave directives to officers of the service to apprehend the escapees.

Oyo

October 22, 2021: The Abolongo Custodial Centre was attacked and 837 inmates escaped from the facility, but the interior ministry said 262 had been recaptured.

The ministry released the details of the remaining 575 still on the run. It published the photos of prison inmates who escaped from the custodial center.

Jos

July 19, 2021: Four inmates escaped from the Jos Maximum Prison.

November 28, 2021: The most recent jailbreak occurred on Sunday when gunmen stormed the medium security custodial centre, Jos, releasing 262. At least 10 inmates were killed during the encounter and one security personnel also died.