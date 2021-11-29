The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has confirmed that 10 persons were killed and 252 inmates escaped during the attack by gunmen on Sunday on the Jos Medium Security Custodial Centre.

The spokesperson of NCoS, Francis Enobore, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

He said the dead include a worker at the facility and nine inmates. They were killed during a gun battle after the invading gunmen were trapped inside the centre.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the gunmen attacked the custodial centre at about 5:20 p.m. on Sunday and engaged the security personnel of the NCoS in a vicious gun battle before advancing into the yard.

We also reported the police saying some escaped inmates had been rearrested.

Mr Enobore confirmed that 10 of the escaped inmates have so far been recaptured but 252 remain at large.

“Sadly, one of the NCoS Armed Squad personnel paid the supreme price in the encounter while nine inmates also lost their lives. Another staff of the Service was shot in the hand and six inmates were also injured in the attack.

“The Controller-General of Corrections, Haliru Nababa, condoled with the family and friends of the gallant officer who paid the ultimate price in the encounter, promising that the death will not be in vain as all the perpetrators will be hunted and made to face the full wrath of the law.

“He thanked the officers and men of other security agencies for the assistance in bringing the situation under control and assured members of the public that the safety of inmates including their care and support, will continue to be a top priority in his administration,” Mr Enobore said.

Prior to the attack, the Jos Medium Security Custodial Centre had 1,060 inmates constituting 560 pre-trial detainees and 500 convicts.