The Zamfara State government has announced plan to restore telecommunications services in the state from Monday.

The announcement followed that of Kaduna State which on Friday announced the restoration of the services in the part of the state where they had been suspended.

The Zamfara government had in September cut telecommunications networks in 14 local government areas to check the activities of bandits in the state.

But on October 1, Governor Bello Matatwalle ordered the restoration of the networks in Gusau, the state capital.

Sokoto State had also taken the same measure to curb banditry and insecurity.

The Zamfara governor’s spokesperson, Zailani Baffa, in a statement on Saturday announced the removal of the embargo on telecommunications in the state beginning from Monday.

He said the decision was informed by an “encouraging report of peace returning to the state after military operations against the bandits”.

Mr Baffa said the governor made the announcement at the state APC congress held at the Trade Fair Complex in Gusau on Saturday.

“I want to announce today that we have taken a decision to lift the ban on telecommunications in the state. God’s Willing, as from next Monday we shall have that effected.

“The decision is due to encouraging reports of successes achieved in the state from that stringent measure,” the governor said

He thanked the people of the state for their patience and perseverance throughout the trying period.

He said his (governor’s) administration would continue to take necessary measures to preserve peace and protect lives and property.