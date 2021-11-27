Since Nigeria returned to democracy in 1999, discussions on improving local government administration have touched issues ranging from autonomy to creation of local governments and the poor electoral system under the State Independent Electoral Commissions (SIECs).

Council polls have virtually become a charade with the norm now being for the ruling party in the states to sweep the council polls, producing the chairmen and councillors for every council.

In the July elections in Lagos State, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) won the chairmanship seats in all the 20 local government areas and 37 local council development areas. It won 375 out of the 377 councillorship seats.

In Ogun State, the elections returned the ruling APC as winners in all the 17 local government areas, while on April 17 in Rivers State, the PDP won all the chairmanship seats and the entire councillors positions.

In October, the APC also won all the 17 chairmanship and 325 councillorship seats in Plateau State.

The only notable exception was in Kaduna State where the opposition PDP managed to protect councils in its stronghold in the southern part of the state from the clean sweep of the ruling APC.

That exception is attributable to Governor Nasir El-Rufai allowing the use of electronic voting machines for the elections.

Anomaly

To address this anomaly of state governments manipulating the council electoral system through their appointed SIECs, the House of Representatives is considering transferring the conduct of council polls to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

A bill sponsored by Musa Bagos (PDP, Plateau) seeks to amend Section 7 of the 1999 Constitution. The proposed amendment provides broad functions of the local government and empowers INEC to conduct the elections.

Mr Bagos’ alteration seeks to delete the entire Section Seven in the Constitution and provide a new section of functions of the council, election, process of removal of the council and other sundry matters relating to the local government system

Section 197 of the Constitution establishes for each state, State Independent Electoral Commission, while the Third Schedule Part II establishes the functions of SIEC to include:

“The commission shall have the power to organise, undertake and supervise all elections to local councils within the state.”

Also, Item 22 of the Exclusive Legislative List excludes elections into the local government from duties of the federal government.

Bagos’ Proposal

The proposed Section 7(1) e reads: “An election to the office of the chairman shall be held on a date to be appointed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).”

By implication, the proposed Section 7(1) e, if passed, will delete the State Independent Electoral Commissions, as the commissions will no longer have any role, since the only responsibility they have is conducting elections into the local governments.

Hence, Section 197(b) will be deleted, item 22 in the Exclusive Legislative List will also be amended by including local government election in the functions of the central government

Not the first time

This is not the first time such a move is being made.

In the 8th Assembly (2015-19), the Senate passed an alteration that sought to achieve this same purpose.

Then, the Ike Ekweremadu-led Constitutional amendment committee had made 32 recommendations. Dino Melaye, who represented Kogi West in the Assembly, moved an amendment that SIEC should be abrogated.

According to Mr Melaye, local government autonomy will mean little if SIEC continues to conduct elections.

That amendment was passed by the upper chamber. But it was not concurred by the House, hence it died in the course of that alteration.

Restructuring vs effective local government system

While lack of credibility has generally bedevilled local government elections, some states are notorious for using caretaker committees to run local governments in breach of Section 7 of the Constitution which provides that “the system of local government by democratically elected local government is guaranteed….”

Governors often rely on the rider that, “…..Accordingly, the government of every state shall, subject to Section 8 of this Constitution, ensure their existence under a law which provides for the establishment, structure, composition, finance and functions of such councils.”

Governors have used this proviso to justify the sacking of duly elected council officials.

The Supreme Court in a landmark ruling in May, declared the sacking of 33 local government chairmen by the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, illegal and fined the state N20 million for the act.

Governor Makinde had sacked all the elected officials, who were elected in 2018.

Interestingly, Mr Makinde’s predecessor, Abiola Ajimobi, only conducted the elections one year to the end of his tenure. Mr Ajumobi was elected in 2011. When the election took place in 2018, his party, the APC, had cleared all the seats.

This is similar to the case in Osun State. Throughout the eight-year tenure of Governor Rauf Aregbesola, local government elections were only conducted once. Instead, the state appointed caretaker committees to run the council.

Renewed interest

Mr Bagos’ bill has reignited the conversation between an effective local government system and the call for restructuring, which entails the centre handing off responsibilities that the states can more effectively perform. This call is for items on the Exclusive Legislative List to be reduced.

But Obo Effanga, the Resident Electoral Commissioner for Rivers State, said Mr Bagos’ bill will make a mockery of the call for devolution of powers to the state.

“In the same country we are asking for everything to be decentralised, including policing, in the same breath, we are saying we should take the responsibility of local government elections and give it to INEC,” he said.

To him, the focus should be why state electoral commissions are unable to conduct credible elections. He noted that the standard set up by INEC was the same for SIEC.

“The standard for setting up the state independent electoral commission is the same as the Independent National Electoral Commission. You are to appoint persons who are non-partisan, persons of integrity, so how come at the state level, they appoint anyone into the state independent election commission and those people see themselves as beholden to the state governor,” he noted.

Cynthia Mbamalu, the Programmes Manager of YIAGA Africa, agrees with Mr Effanga.

He said the focus should be on strengthening the capacity of the SIECs to be able to conduct credible elections.

He said this can be done by removing the main impediment to their independence. For her, the alteration of the constitution needed is to ensure that the autonomy of the local governments, both administrative and financial, is guaranteed.

According to her, INEC’s recent credibility could be linked to intentional efforts to ensure the independence of the electoral body, noting that the INEC of 2007 is different from the INEC of 2021.

“In all of these conversations, I will not propose the scrapping of SIEC, rather a review of the amendment of the constitution, to grant autonomy to the local government.

“Amend of the constitution to guarantee autonomy to local governments. The Autonomy would be for both administrative, governance and financial purposes. Once they are financially autonomous, it means they are no longer subject to the dictates of the governors, and that would also influence the way people see the local governments.

“The second is building the capacity of the SIEC. This is very important. The INEC of 2021 cannot be compared to what we have as far back as 2007 or 2003. The elections in 2003 and 2007 were fundamentally flawed and failed every integrity test.

“Post 2007, there was a conscious effort to amend the electoral law to empower INEC to be more independent and to create clear laws that would guarantee credible elections. It has taken a lot of work for INEC to be where it is today. Even as it stands, we are still making efforts to amend the Electoral Act, to among other things, guarantee INEC financial autonomy.

“Rather than scrapping, we should review the constitution to better empower SIEC to be truly independent and autonomous. Financial autonomy would include getting their funding from federal allocation.”

She also charged election monitoring groups, the media and CSOs to pay attention to local government elections. According to her, the lack of scrutiny is constantly explored by state governors.

“The idea of federalism is that each state is independent. The moment you scrap SIEC, you have totally centralised election management in Nigeria. INEC is already overburdened because we conduct elections every year because of off-cycle elections and by-elections. Scrapping SIECs will create more problems, instead of solving,” she added.

‘Effective local government system trumps federalism concerns’

Ernest Ereke, a lecturer at the University of Abuja, said considering the ‘bastardisation’ of the local government system and the crucial role of the tier of government in economic development, giving the responsibility of conducting credible elections to INEC trumps the concerns of devolution of power.

According to Mr Ereke, the lack of credibility is depriving the local government of the needed human resources that could play significant roles at the local level. More so, the level of confidence by the people in the system is at the lowest ebb.

He stated that if state governors had allowed credible elections at the local level, “this conversation or the bill would not get any traction, considering the call for restructuring in the country”. He noted that the bill borders on “the bastardisation of the elections”.

“The bastardisation has ensured that you don’t find many professionals wanting to go to the local government to contest elections because the governor would handpick, and the state electoral commission will only confirm what the governor has done. So not many people will want to participate in those elections. If you have a bill that seeks to restore people’s confidence.

“For me, given the place of local government, because indeed, the local government is the government the people know, it is the government closest to the people, it is the government the people feel, it is the government that they relate with, I will be on the side that restores people’s confidence in that system. I will be for anything that ensures that professionals who have credibility, who have capacity get into that system and begin to deliver the goods to the people.“

Kaduna: Tiny ray of hope

Despite the negative news surrounding local government elections in Nigeria, Kaduna State remains the single ray of light in this dark world.

The state has been able to conduct two elections (2018 and 2021) that have been hailed by observers as credible. Also, the use of electronic voting machines for the polls has been commended by many.

At the last elections in September, in Kaura Local government, the opposition PDP won the seat by polling 19,511 to defeat the candidate of the ruling party. In fact, the ruling APC lost in the polling unit of the governor of the state, Nasir El-rufai.

Bagos’ bill

The bill was first introduced on September 25, 2019 and read for the second time after the debate on its general principle on December 10 that year. It was subsequently referred to the House Committee on Constitution amendment.

The bill still has several hurdles to cross. First, the committee must recommend the amendment to the committee of the whole.

Secondly, it must be supported by two-thirds of the entire members of the House, in accordance with section 9(3) of the 1999 Constitution. It must also be concurred by the Senate with the same two-thirds of senators giving support.

Thirdly, if it scales through at the National Assembly, it must be supported by 24 state Houses of Assembly and assented to by the President.

The Houses of Assembly would be the tricky part for the bill, as lawmakers at state level are oftentimes subservient to their governors.

What is clear is that there is an ongoing conversation on having efficient local government systems and continuing on the path towards true federalism through devolution of powers.