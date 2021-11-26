The police have confirmed the death of 10 persons in an attack Friday morning by yet unidentified assailants in Te’egbe village of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Many people were also injured and at least 30 houses burnt in the attack, per a statement by the police.

Governor Simon Lalong, while decrying the violence, vowed that those involved would be identified and brought to justice.

According to a statement by his media aide, the governor commiserated with the families of those killed and other victims, assuring them that justice would be served over the matter.

He also directed the state Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and the Peace Building Agency (PBA) to immediately visit the area and assess the level of damage.

Earlier on Wednesday, two farmers had been killed in Ancha village in Miango District of Irigwe Chiefdom in the same Bassa Local Government Area.

The assailants in the latest incident overran Te’egbe in the early hours of Friday, per Davidson Malison, the spokesperson of Irigwe Development Association (IDA), who spoke to reporters in Jos, the state capital

The police spokesperson in the state, Ubah Ogaba, said, “On 26/11/2021 at about 0130hrs, the Command received a report of an attack by yet to be identified gunmen at Te’egbe Village of Bassa LGA of the State.

“Upon receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command, Bartholomew Onyeka, immediately drafted a tactical team of the Command to the scene to avert a further attack.

“Unfortunately, 10 persons were killed and about 30 houses set ablaze by the attackers.

“The Commissioner of Police further led other Senior Officers of the Command to the scene for an on-the-spot assessment and to console with the victims of the attack.

“The CP has directed that discreet investigation be carried out and assured the community of his readiness to fish out the perpetrators of this barbaric act.,” the statement said