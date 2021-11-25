The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in collaboration with the Federal Government have evacuated another 330 stranded Nigerians Tripoli and Benghazi, Libya in its continuous voluntary evacuation exercise.

The Charge d’ Affairs of the Nigerian Mission in Libya, Kabiru Musa, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, in Abuja.

According to Mr Musa, the 330 evacuees from Tripoli and Libya are expected to arrive the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos on Wednesday night in separate flights.

He said that almost 1,000 stranded Nigerians had been evacuated from Libya in November alone, reiterating the Nigerian government’s commitment not to leave any stranded Nigerian behind in Libya.

“Following successful evacuation exercises and the high number of stranded Nigerians in Libya, the IOM in collaboration with the embassy of Nigeria in Tripoli airlifted 158 Nigerians from Benghazi and 172 others from Tripoli on Wednesday.

“The Benghazi chartered flight no. UZ389 departed Benghazi airport at 15.00 hours local time and is expected to arrive Murtala Mohammed international airport, Lagos at 22.00 hours,” he said.

He said the Tripoli chartered flight no. UZ0190 left Mitiga international airport at 18.00 local time and expected to arrive the Lagos international airport at 23.30 hours.

“A total number of 330 Nigerians were evacuated including men, women and children.

“Some of the returnees were in Libya’s detention centres for immigration offences while others were either rescued victims of human trafficking or irregular migrants on voluntary return.

“The exercises were carried out successfully in full compliance with COVID-19 protocol. All the returnees are expected to spend few days at IOM’s provided facilities before their reintegration into the society,” Mr Musa said.

Mr Musa assured that the exercise will be ongoing until Nigerians who stand in need while in Libya are supported to re-unite with their families at home. (NAN)