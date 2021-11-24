Ahead of the March 16, 2022 change of government in Anambra State, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has placed the out-going governor of the state, Willie Obiano on watchlist.

In a letter to the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service dated November 15, 2021, the Commission requested the Service to place the governor on watchlist and inform it anytime he is travelling out of the country from any of the International airports and other points of entry and exit.

It is not clear why the anti-graft agency placed the governor on watchlist.

But knowledgeable sources said the move is an indication that the agency may have been discreetly investigating the governor and possibly have intelligence that he plans to travel after handing over power to his successor, Charles Soludo.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, said he had not briefed on the development. He promised to crosscheck with the relevant agency of the commission and then revert.

READ ALSO:

Hours after, Mr Uwujaren has failed to do so and did not answer or return subsequent calls made to him.

Incumbent governors in Nigeria have immunity from criminal prosecution while in office.

Mr Obiano, 66, left banking to join politics in 2013. He was elected governor of Anambra in November on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) that year.

He was subsequently sworn in on March 16, 2014, succeeding Peter Obi, who is also being investigated by the EFCC.