Suspected bandits, on Sunday, shot dead a governorship aspirant in Zamfara State, Sagir Hamida.

Mr Hamida was a member of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

He was reportedly killed by bandits at Rijana, along Kaduna-Abuja highway late Sunday

Imran Ahmad-Rufai, a political associate to the deceased and media aide to Dauda Lawan, another governorship aspirant, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Hamida, who held the traditional title of ‘Sarkin Rafin Gusau,’ was a retired director at Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), before joining politics.

He was also governorship aspirant under People Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015 and under the APC in 2019.

He was part of the G8 group that challenged former governor Abdul’aziz Yari in court over alleged imposition of candidates in the APC.

Mr Ahmad-Rufai said the remains of Mr Hamida has been deposited at his residence in Abuja and funeral prayers will be announced soon.

