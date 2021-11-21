The wife of Adegoke the owner of Hilton Hotel and Resort, Ile Ife, in Osun State, has denied the allegation of ritual killing against her husband.

Iyabo Adedoyin told PREMIUM TIMES that her husband is a patriotic Nigerian and not an evildoer.

“Adedoyin knows nothing about this incident, truly the man died at the hotel and the police have commenced investigation into the matter.

“Some said my husband ran away, that is not true, my husband never ran anywhere. All this that is happening is just a test of our faith as believers.

“All that is hidden is glaring before the almighty, but before I say anything, I must say that I really sympathize with the family of the deceased, but those peddling lies about my husband are only being pained by the unfortunate incident but in all, I really really sympathize with the family of the deceased especially his wife.”

Alleged ritual killing

Controversy has trailed the death of Timothy Adegoke, a Master’s student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, who lodged at Hilton Hotel and Resort, with residents calling for a thorough investigation into the matter.

Mr Adegoke was in Osun State to sit for an exam at the OAU Distance Learning Centre, Moro campus, when he was declared missing on November 7.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that Mr Adegoke’s body was discovered after some suspects, including workers at the hotel, were arrested by the police for questioning.

On Wednesday, the Osun State Police Command said the owner of the hotel, Mr Adedoyin, had been arrested.

The police spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, explained that a case of a missing person was reported at Edun Abon Police Station on November 7, which was subsequently transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department on November 9.

Ms Opalola also said after the matter was received at the SCID, detectives swung into action and arrested six suspects in connection with the matter.

Residents around the hotel who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES said the police arrested the six suspects and the owner of the hotel after they allegedly buried Mr Adegoke when he was discovered dead.

A resident, who identified himself as Rasheed, said, “The police arrested all of them because they found out that they secretly buried the deceased at a location not too far from the hotel.

“That was what we were told, ask anybody around here, they will tell you the same thing.”

When a PREMIUM TIMES reporter visited the hotel, there was no activity within the facility. Our reporter was not allowed into the hotel as a man in a white shirt kept repeating, “we are not working presently.”

PCRC calls for calm

Ahead of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) Zone 2 meeting in Lagos on Friday, the National Vice Chairman, Ibrahim Olaniyan, commended the police on the arrest of suspects linked to the hotel where the deceased allegedly lodged.

Mr Olaniyan also called on family members, friends and relatives of the deceased to join hands with the police to ensure that the ongoing investigation into the matter is successful.

He also cautioned members of the public against making unsubstantiated comments on the matter most especially, on social media platforms without regard for the ongoing investigation process.

Oduduwa University alumni speaks

The alumni association of Oduduwa University, Ile-Ife, has denied the involvement of the institution in the alleged ritual killing.

Mr Adeoyin is also the founder of the university, a reason for rumours of a planned attack on the institution.

But Olatunji Quadri, the president of the alumni association, denied the university was involved in the incident.

“Hilton hotels is not Oduduwa University,” Mr Quadri said in a statement.

“Mr Adegoke, like every human being had a right to live and did not deserve to die in his prime.

“We at this time send our condolences to the family, friends and associates of Mr Timothy Adegoke, and pray God grants them the fortitude to bear this huge loss.”

Mr Quadri frowned at media reports that sought to link the university to the alleged ritual killing.

“We condemn in strong terms the unethical, distasteful, unreasonable, illogical and selfish manner in which some prominent news media in the country framed and projected the story just to create more ‘traffic’ for their online sites and sell more papers at the news stands.”

The president, however, appealed to the Nigeria police Force to intensify its effort in unraveling the truth behind Mr Adegoke’s demise.

“In the same vein, we plead with the Nigeria Police Force to not relent in their efforts at unravelling the truth concerning the incident that claimed the innocent man’s life and to ensure justice is served.

“The sad event which is currently under investigation did not happen in Oduduwa University premises.

“Our higher citadel of learning which has produced highly placed youths in the society in just 12 years of her existence has no affiliation whatsoever in the unfolding story and as such it became a surprise as to why peddlers of substandard news would drag the name of the university into the mix.”