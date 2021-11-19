Seven girls have been confirmed dead in a boat accident that happened in Jigawa State Thursday night.

Local sources who spoke to BBC Hausa as monitored by PREMIUM TIMES said the accident occurred while the boat ferrying the women back from Gasanya to Gafasa.

Gafasa is in Kafin Hausa local government area while Gasanya is under Auyo LGA, both in Jigawa State.

The victims were said to be returning from participating in the annual Maulud celebration in Gasanya.

Mikail Jibril, whose daughter was among the dead, said the victims were mostly “in the range of 11 to 12 years.

“12 people were inside the boat during the accident in the river between Auyo and Kafin Hausa local government areas. Seven of the girls died while five were rescued,” he said.

The village head of Gafasa, Adamu Abdullahi, told BBC Hausa that the deceased have since been buried.